TROY — Troy won eight of 14 matches, five by forfeit, to top NP-Liberty 45-36 in NTL wrestling action Thursday.
NPL got up to the fast start as Gaven Saxeur (145) pinned Peyton Jayne in 39 seconds, Tyler Pequignot (152) pinned Lacey Hinman in 36 seconds and Kohen Lehman (160) was able to reverse and pin Jacob Turner in 2:46 to give them an 18-0 lead.
Troy’s rally began at 170 as Mason Woodward worked for a late fall over Mitch Tice in 5:13.
The Trojans then scored forfeits from Ed Cole (182), Josh Isbell (195) and Travis Spencer (220) to take a 24-18 lead.
NPL tied it up after 285 as Logyn Choplosky pinned Brady Sargeant in 37 seconds.
In the closest match of the day Troy’s Seth Seymour (106) was able to decision Roger Learn 9-3. Learn took a 2-0 lead right off the first whistle but Seymour controlled the match from there.
That gave the Trojans a 27-24 edge.
At 113 NPL’s Brady Garverick pinned Treyton Bradley in 48 seconds to go up 30-27 but that’s the last time they held the lead.
Troy’s Sheldon Seymour (120) pinned Coy Wagner in 1:14 followed by Eli Randall (126) earning a forfeit.
NPL’s Patriot June (132) got a fall over Peyton Bellows in 1:51 to make it 39-36 but Troy’s Jayden Renzo (138) scored a fall in the final weight.
Sullivan County 48, Sayre 16
The Griffins won eight matches in their non-league win Thursday.
Bouts at 106, 113 and 170 were double forfeits.
Mike Conway (132) and Colton Pretti (160) both scored forfeits for Sullivan while Noah Phillips (220), Joe Malkemes (285), Coby Saxon (120), Evan Cummings (138), Nathan Higley (145) and Herm Harney (182) all earned falls for the Griffins.
Jordan Goodrich (195) earned a fall for Sayre while Cameron McCutcheon (126) scored a forfeit.
At 152 Sayre’s Jake Bennett earned a big 17-5 major decision over Sullivan’s Colton Ammerman.
