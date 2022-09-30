TOWANDA — The Troy volleyball team earned a hard-fought 3-2 victory over Towanda on Thursday night.
The Lady Knights took the first set 25-17, before Troy took the next two by scores on 25-22 and 25-23.
Towanda won the fourth set 25-18 to force a deciding fifth set, which Troy won 15-17.
Paige Manchester led Towanda with 18 kills and 12 digs, while Shaylee Greenland had 15 digs and 15 assists.
Winter Saxer added eight kills, seven digs and six blocks for the Lady Knights, and Aziza Ismailova had a team-high 22 digs.
For Troy, Meredith Cole had 14 kills, six aces and six digs, while Kali Ayres had 19 assists, five kills, four aces and five digs.
Madison Vargas had a team-high 17 assists along with eight kills and five digs for the Lady Trojans, and Savanna Spencer had nine digs and two blocks.
Both teams will play again at 7:30 p.m on Oct. 4 when Towanda hosts Athens and Troy travels to Williamsport.
Canton 3, CV 1
CANTON — The Canton volleyball team won 3-1 over Cowanesque Valley on Thursday night.
The Lady Warriors won the first set 25-15 before CV won the second set 25-21 to tie the match at 1-1.
Canton rebounded to win the third set 25-15 and the fourth set 25-16 to finish off the win.
Aislyn Williams had 11 points, 14 kills, 13 digs, one ace, one block and two assists for Canton.
Allyson Butcher racked up 41 assists along with 13 points, 12 digs and five aces for the Lady Warriors.
Jillaney Hartford added 12 points, 13 kills and seven digs, while Kendall Kitchen had 13 kills, eight digs and three aces for Canton.
Canton will travel to Williamson for a match at 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 4.
NEB 3, Sayre 0
ROME — Northeast Bradford swept Sayre in NTL volleyball action on Thursday night.
NEB won the first match 25-17, the second 25-21 and the third 25-22.
Madison Belles had 16 digs and five kills for Sayre, Gabby Shaw had seven kills and eight digs and Aliyah Rawlings added 16 digs.
Makenna Garrison led Sayre with 17 digs, and Elizabeth Boyle had a team-high 19 assists.
Stats for NEB were not available as of press time.
Both teams play again on Oct. 4. NEB will host Wyalusing and Sayre will face CV at home.
Sports Editor
Sports Editor of The Daily & Sunday Review. Send story ideas to reviewsports@thedailyreview.com.
