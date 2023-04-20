TROY — The Troy track and field teams swept visiting Towanda and Wellsboro on Tuesday.
The Troy boys beat Wellsboro 96-54 and took down Towanda, 120-29. Towanda fell to Wellsboro 106-37. On the girls side of things, Troy earned a 77-68 win over Towanda and beat Wellsboro, 84-65. Wellsboro beat Towanda 78-61.
In the boys meet, Ben Warburton won the 100 and 200 meters for the Trojans.
Evan Geer won both the 800 and 1,600 for Troy, which also got a pair of wins from Colin Loveland in the long jump and triple jump.
Blake Shedden won the 300 hurdles, while Avery Sens took first in the shot put and Brody Campbell won the 3,200.
Troy took all three relays in the boys meet. The team of Lance Heasley, Geer, Hart Houseknecht and Jacob Hinman won the 3,200 relay, while Kael Millard, Warburton, Charles Oldroyd and Loveland took first in the 400 relay.
In the 1,600 relay, Heasley, Geer, Mason Wulff and Hinman came home in first place.
Towanda would get a win from Mitchell Mosier in the pole vault.
In the girls meet, Troy was led by double winners Katie Lackey, who won the 800 and 1,600, and Alyssa Parks, who took first in the high jump and pole vault.
Caelyn Pine won the 200 and Madelyn Seeley took first in the javelin for the Lady Trojans.
The Troy team of Isis Lyons, Lilly Robbins, Natalie Williams and Lackey took first in the 3,200 relay.
Pine, Kylee Roy, Lackey and Parks won the 1,600 relay for Troy.
For Towanda, Kelci Carle won both the 100 and 300 hurdles.
Alonna Ayres took first in the 100 meters, while Anna Dunn won the 400 and Athena Chacona was victorious in the shot put.
Towanda also won the 400-meter relay.
