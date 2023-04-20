TROY — The Troy track and field teams swept visiting Towanda and Wellsboro on Tuesday.

The Troy boys beat Wellsboro 96-54 and took down Towanda, 120-29. Towanda fell to Wellsboro 106-37. On the girls side of things, Troy earned a 77-68 win over Towanda and beat Wellsboro, 84-65. Wellsboro beat Towanda 78-61.