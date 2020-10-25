WYALUSING — Troy rallied from two games down to top the Rams in five on Saturday.
Troy won the match 21-25, 21-25, 25-19, 25-13, 15-11.
Troy got 14 points from Vanessa Thomas, who had six kills, a block, 19 assists and 15 digs.
Sierra Yaggie had 14 points, eight kills, 14 assists and 23 digs.
Olivia Demas had 14 points, a kill, an assist and 13 digs and Meredith Cole had nine points, 15 kills, a block and 21 digs.
Annie Rosanelli had three points and three digs, Dalainey Braund had five points, eight kills, three blocks and two digs.
Alle Dutrow had a point, a kill and 41 digs.
Wyalusing got three kills, four assists and 18 digs from Emilee Otis and London Edwards had three kills, four aces and 11 digs.
Haley McGroarty had five kills, seven assists and 14 digs and Priscilla Newton had four aces and 24 digs.
Olivia Tewksbury had four kills and four aces and Sage Superko had seven kills.
Wyalusing won the JV match 25-14, 25-9.
Sarah Watkins had two kills, four assists and three aces for the Rams and Olivia Leichliter had two kills, while Anna Briggs had a kill.
Meghan Wood had seven aces, Shelbi Otis had two aces and McKenna Mapes had two aces.
