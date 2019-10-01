The Troy volleyball team swept Sayre on Monday, 25-20, 25-12, 25-14.
Troy got five points, two kills, 15 digs and 11 assists from Mallori Morse and Savannah Sakosky had three points, a kill, 13 digs and an assist.
Morgan Millard had five points, a kill, three digs and a block.
Allison Beers had nine points, five kills and two digs and Shyanna Yaggie had four points, two kills and 11 digs.
Dalaine Braund had six point, four kills, two digs and a block and Sierra Yaggie had six points, a dig and three assists and Vanessa Thomas had two points, seven kills and five assists.
Annie Rosanelli had three points, two kills and four digs and Macy Vroman and Allee Dutrow combined for thee kills, with Dutrow adding an assist and Vroman adding a block.
Sayre got three assists, a kill and three points from Ellie Boyle and Julia Boyle had four assists, three digs and four points.
Maddie Wilson had three blocks and Gabby Randall had a block and a kill.
Alexis Post had five digs and Emily Brion and Erika Wells had a kill.
Troy won the JV match 25-18, 25-13.
Tailyn Stahle had five points, four digs and an assist for Troy and Madison Vargas had a point, two kills, a dig and three assists.
Lydia Lewis had a point and a kill and Meredith Cole had 12 points, four kills, 11 digs and a block.
Tyra Williams had 12 points and Jalayna Young had two points, a kill and a dig. Savannah Spencer had a kill and Kaitlyn Ensminger had two assists.
North Penn-Liberty 3, Corning 0
North Penn-Liberty volleyball swept Corning on Monday, 29-27, 25-19, 25-11.
Maddison Minyo had seven points, 12 kills and 16 digs, Charisma Grega had 13 kills and 12 digs.
JoAnne McNamara had six points and 19 assists, Grace Tice had seven blocks and five kills and Ali Koval had 22 digs.
CV 3, Williamsport 0
Makayla Vargeson had 17 points, nine kills and six digs in the win and Kendra Smeltz had 15 points.
Kailey Wells had 11 points and 22 assists, Rylie Walker had seven kills and 10 digs and Jess Hummel had six kills and six digs.
Wellsboro 3, Coudersport 0
25-20, 25-19, 25-16
Caitlyn Callahan had 18 kills and Breigh Kemp had 21 assists, nine points and three aces.
Megan Starkweather had eight kills, two blocks and eight points with two aces.
Jordan Judlin had nine assists and Shiloh Duff had nine points, two aces and four kills.
Ryann Adams had 21 digs and Kathryn Burnett had eight points and 10 digs.
Bailey Monks had four kills and three blocks.
Coudersport won the JV match 25-15, 18-25, 15-10.
