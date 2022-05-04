TROY — In a back-and-forth affair, the host Troy Lady Trojans scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh to walk off with a 9-8 win over Towanda in an NTL softball clash on Monday.
Towanda scored one in the top of the third, but Troy responded with three runs in the bottom half.
The visiting Knights scored two in both the fourth and fifth innings with Troy scoring one in both of those frames to make it 5-5 after five.
Troy scored two in the bottom of the sixth to take a 7-5 lead, but the Knights answered with three in the top of the seventh to grab an 8-7 advantage.
The Trojans’ seventh inning rally started with an infield single from Tyra Williams. She moved to second when Olivia Tate walked. Both runners would move up a base on a wild pitch before a pop out made it two on with one down.
A passed ball would score Williams to tie the game. Following another pop out and a walk, a wild pitch would allow Tate to score the game-winning run.
Troy was led by Olivia Champluvier with a home run and a double to go along with two runs scored and one RBI. Williams had four hits and two runs scored, while Caitlyn Knapp also had a home run during a 2-for-4 performance with one RBI and two runs scored.
Kali Ayres also had two hits and added a run scored and one RBI for Troy, which got a double with one RBI and two runs scored from Madison Palmer.
Troy would also get an RBI from Amber James and one run from Tate, which just happened to be the winning one.
Champluvier went the first six-plus innings in the circle and struck out eight. Williams closed things out with a strikeout and no runs allowed.
Towanda was led by Shaylee Greenland and Aleah Johnson with two hits, one run and one RBI apiece in the loss.
Brea Overpeck, Jocelyn Bennett and TaeLynn Brabant each had a double for Towanda. Overpeck scored twice and drove in one run, while Bennett scored once and had one RBI and Brabant crossed the plate one time.
Greenland started in the circle for the Knights and had seven strikeouts. Johnson finished things up and had two strikeouts.
Sullivan County 11, Sugar Valley 1, 6 innings
LAPORTE — The host Sullivan County Lady Griffins scored five in the third inning and never looked back in a 10-run win on Monday.
Lorena Marquardt went the distance in the circle and finished with 13 strikeouts, while walking four.
Chloe Burke and Marquardt both tripled and scored twice for Sullivan.
Carly Rupert, Kaelyn Wettlaufer and Peyton Pretti all scored two runs in the win.
