Thursday night’s boys basketball matchup between Troy and Waverly served as an homecoming game for Wolverines coach Lou Judson.
Judson graduated from Troy High School, and his name hangs on the wall in the gym at the Troy Commons building on the list of 1,000-point scorers.
The game also pitted him against his friend and former teammate, Troy coach Steve Renzi.
The Trojans walked away with the win, but that did not take away from the special occasion for Judson.
“This town has done so much for me,” he said. “This community where I grew up has always embraced me. I’m very fortunate and humbled by it.”
Renzi was among the many to welcome Judson back to his hometown, which also added an incentive to win.
“I don’t ever want to lose to Troy alum Lou Judson,” Renzi said, smiling at Judson who was standing nearby. “We love having Lou back here, it’s like a homecoming.”
The two still talk after almost every game, and Renzi is always keen to listen to what Judson has to say.
“He’s one of the best coaches in the whole area,” Renzi said. “He knows more basketball in his pinky than I know in my entire body.”
Judson has taken notice of the development of the Troy team.
“Coach Renzi is a great friend of mine, and I have a lot of respect for what he’s built here,” he said.
In the crowd at Thursday’s game were many of Judson’s former teammates and classmates, who were now watching their children play for the Trojans.
“A lot of these guys that played (tonight), I had the opportunity to go to high school with a lot of their parents and graduate with some of them,” he said. “It’s a great feeling.”
Even the opposing players were excited to welcome back a prominent figure in the history of Troy basketball.
“I love the big environment,” Troy senior Ty Barrett said. “It was nice to have Judd coming home and coaching against us. That’s always fun.”
Judson’s legacy at Troy cannot be understated, and even in the heat of competition, he will always be welcomed back by the Trojans.
“Having Lou back here is great,” Renzi said. “He’s one of our brothers. His name is up on the wall, and it always will be.”
With the celebration behind them, both teams will now prepare to make a run to and through the playoffs.
Judson’s Wolverines are 11-4 with four games remaining, including a pivotal divisional matchup on the road against the Watkins Glen Senecas, who beat Waverly by 20 earlier this season.
Renzi’s Trojans sit at 11-2 and have perhaps the most difficult stretch of their regular season schedule coming up.
Troy will play at home Williamsport today before traveling to Wellsboro on Wednesday and hosting Athens on Friday.
The Wildcats are the only NTL team to beat Troy so far this year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.