Troy wins big over North Penn-Liberty

TROY — In a match highlighted by exciting lower weight bouts, the Troy wrestling team defeated North Penn-Liberty 51-17 on Thursday night.
“We had a lot of good matchups that we wanted to get and we got a lot of them and it paid off for us and my guys,” Troy head coach Brandon Spiak said. “A couple of guys showed up and were ready to wrestle and we have some work to do but overall I am happy with the win.”
The match started at 106 pounds in a match between Troy’s Konner Kerr and North Penn-Liberty’s Brayden Pequignot. Kerr emerged with a 6-2 decision to give Troy an early 3-0 lead.
At 113 pounds, Kanaan Renzo defeated North Penn-Liberty’s Sophia Domenech by fall at 1:13.
The tides shifted at 120 pounds as North Penn-Liberty’s Riley Oaks defeated Troy’s Caleb Schwenk by fall at 5:10 cutting the Troy lead to 9-6.
Troy’s Kenyon Slater stemmed momentum at 126 pounds by defeating North Penn-Liberty’s Cale Wagner in a 6-1 decision.
“We really wanted to win the 126 matchup between Kenyon and Cale because Cale finished quite higher at the tournament this past weekend,” Spiak said. “The 106 and 113 matchups were both rematches from this past weekend and they proved to be good match-ups after losing both of them last week.”
The Trojans’ 12-6 lead turned into a 30-6 lead in just a matter of moments as Troy earned three forfeit victories which included Seth Seymour at 132 pounds, Peyton Bellows at 138 pounds, and Jacob Hinman at 145 pounds.
Eli Randall ignited the Trojan faithful at 152 pounds winning by fall in just 44 seconds over North Penn-Liberty’s Ryan Roupp.
At 160 pounds, Troy’s Jayden Renzo had to give it his all to grind out a 4-1 decision victory over North Penn-Liberty’s Easton Pequignot.
Once again at 172 pounds, in a match that ended almost instantly, Troy’s William Steele won by fall at 27 seconds over North Penn-Liberty’s Ryan Mayall.
The 189 pound matchup between North Penn-Liberty’s Kohen Lehman and Troy’s Johs Isbell was a battle of attrition. Isbell gave it his all to hang with Lehman, but the NP-L standout dominated in all facets, eventually coming away with a 19-3 technical fall.
Troy’s Mason Woodward returned the favor at 215 pounds battling it out with North Penn-Liberty’s Gaven Sexauer before eventually winning by fall at 3:32.
In the final matchup of the night at 285 pounds, North Penn-Liberty’s George Valentine pinned Troy’s Daniel Samuels in the first period.
“That North Penn-Liberty group is young, scrappy, and they have great coaches,” Spiak said. “I expect them to be tough for years to come and they’re going to be tough especially with a talented young group coming through within the next few years.”
Troy is back in action this Saturday in the X-Calibur Tournament at Wilkes-Barre Area high school.
