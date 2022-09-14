TROY – In a big time matchup between two of the top NTL girls soccer teams, it was Troy (6-2) that used a dynamic offense attack led by junior Addison Parker — who netted her 50th goal in the contest — that would take down Wyalusing (6-2) by a score of 8-2.

“She’s an outstanding player,” Troy Head Coach Wayne Pratt said of Parker. “She’s only scratched the surface, and to get 50 goals in just her junior year with the COVID year being her freshman season, it just lets you know how outstanding of an individual she is.”