TROY – In a big time matchup between two of the top NTL girls soccer teams, it was Troy (6-2) that used a dynamic offense attack led by junior Addison Parker — who netted her 50th goal in the contest — that would take down Wyalusing (6-2) by a score of 8-2.
“She’s an outstanding player,” Troy Head Coach Wayne Pratt said of Parker. “She’s only scratched the surface, and to get 50 goals in just her junior year with the COVID year being her freshman season, it just lets you know how outstanding of an individual she is.”
Parker would net a hat trick in the victory, and with 25:19 left in the first half she would top 50 goals to help lead her team on a rampage in the second half of play.
“It feels really good to be able to do it with this team and everybody behind you,” Parker said. “All my family over there supporting me with signs, it just feels really good.”
Her feat being accomplished so early in the season was a huge relief for Parker, who has been a pivotal part of the teams success as she has netted an NTL second-best 15 goals on the year.
During the contest, Troy and Wyalusing would battle back and forth as Camille McRoberts drew first blood assisted by Parker within the first three minutes of the contest.
Wyalusing would continue to fight back and top NTL scorer Olivia Haley would score two unassisted goals, in the half, but Troy would get goals from Sadie Renzo while Parker connected on her 50th, and the Lady Trojans rode a 3-2 lead into the half.
Even with the score close, Troy spent a majority of the half deep in enemy territory.
When halftime ended, Troy turned up the heat.
Some would say that a good offense in soccer is a good defense, and the Troy team embodied that sentiment in the second half of play.
“When we keep everything down with our forwards, it allows our defense to keep fresh legs,” Troy Head Coach Wyatt Pratt said. “When they’re pressured, they have the legs that they can keep up with the other team.”
Moments into the second half, Troy would get a rebounded shot to find the back of the night for Renzo’s second goal of the night, but the Lady Trojans were far from done.
Just under five minutes later, Renzo struck again on a pass ahead from Parker to complete one of two hat tricks of the night.
Parker would collect her second goal of the night on assist by Alexis McRoberts at around the 28-minute mark to push the score to 6-2.
Alexis would get in on the scoring as well, and less than a minute later would get a close range look to give Troy a comfortable 7-2 advantage.
Parker would finish off her hat trick and the scoring for the evening when she collected a pass from Camille McRobers with just over 15 minutes left in the contest to give Troy a huge win over Wyalusing by a score of 8-2.
With 52 goals in counting for the junior Parker, she now has even bigger goals set for herself moving forward and hopes to crack an elite number and continue to play soccer past her high school days.
“So a goal for me would be to get to 100,” Parker said. “I’m going to work as hard as I can for that. But I know it’s going to be hard. But I feel like I can do it and I’m just going to reach for that and then get noticed and hopefully play college ball.”
Even with standout performances in the contest, Troy still had an extremely cohesive and productive group on the field at all times and the coaching staff has seen the cohesion pay dividends this season.
“We just come together to play as one,” Troy Head Coach Wayne Pratt said. “We have very good ball control and we just play as a unit. It’s really tough to defend that ball possession, but that’s our game this year.”
Troy enjoyed a wealth of excellent touches throughout the night, and used their attack to limit one of the best scoring duos in the NTL in Wyalusing’s Layla Botts and Haley.
Now Troy has their eyes set on even bigger goals, and with another big win under their belt are inching towards them.
“Our goal at the beginning of the season still is the same, three-peat,” Pratt said. “That and then to win more than one game at Districts.”
Troy will look to continue towards that goal when they take on Athens on the road on Thursday at 5:30 p.m. and Wyalusing will look to get back to their winnings ways when they take on Northeast Bradford at home on Saturday at 10 a.m. in another pivotal league matchup.
