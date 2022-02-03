Ty Barrett had gone ice-cold, and the rest of his Trojan teammates had, too. The Trojans did not score for over eight-and-half minutes, and Barrett, who had five quick points to start the night, could not get anything to fall.
That changed in a hurry. Barrett had a stretch of nineteen points in a seven-minute span. His thirty-five points helped Troy build an eighteen-point third quarter lead as they held off a furious Wellsboro charge to take sole possession of first place in the NTL large school division with a 56-53 win in front of a packed house at Wellsboro Wednesday evening.
“I knew (makes) were going to come. I tried waiting for the best shots and once I hit that first three (in the second quarter) I knew I was gonna be on,” Barrett said.
Neither team was making many shots for most of the first half. Barrett got the first five points of the first quarter, and Mason Imbt had two quick buckets to help Troy jump out to a quick 9-1 lead before Wellsboro scored the quarter’s last five points with Hayes Campbell and Liam Manning chipping in baskets.
Manning scored to cut the lead to one at 9-8 and neither team scored for over three minutes before Barrett scored on a layup to make it 11-8 Trojans midway through the frame. Wellsboro would score the next four on baskets by Campbell and Darryn Callahan, and would lead for the first
As Wellsboro took the lead, the flip switched for Barrett. He scored with just over two minutes remaining on a midrange jumper, and ended the half with two deep, contested threes over Hornet defenders and Troy closed the half strong, leading 20-16.
The early part of the third quarter is why people say Barrett is a generational scorer in the NTL. He started the 2nd half with five quick points to put Troy up by nine, but he wasn’t done. A behind the back save went right to Zeb Oldroyd who converted for a Trojan layup, and Barrett hit-back-to-back deep triples sandwiched around a Conner Adams three for Wellsboro and all of a sudden Troy led 33-19.
“He’s not just a shooter, he’s a scorer,” Troy coach Steve Renzi said.
Things would get even better for the Trojans. After six straight Hornet points got them back within eight, it was Troy reserve Justice Chimics’ turn to play hero. With the Wellsboro defense swarming Barrett, Chimics found himself wide open in the left corner twice and hit nothing but net for six quick points as Troy extended their lead to sixteen.
Whenever he gets a double I just go to the corner and he hits me and I’m wide open,” Chimics
said. “I’ve never had bigger shots than that.”
A Barrett turnaround jumper right after seemed to be the dagger, as Troy led by eighteen with just forty-two seconds remaining in the third quarter. Wellsboro had other ideas.
Conner Adams hit a three near the end of the fourth quarter, and scored again to open the fourth as Wellsboro cut the lead to thirteen. Barrett and Manning traded baskets, and Peyton McClure had a foul shot and Barrett scored on a nifty move but Wellsboro would really start to rally from there
A basket by Manning, a Callahan converted and one, and three McClue foul shots had the lead cut all the way down to three at 49-46. A possession later, two Manning foul shots cut it to one and nearly everyone in attendance was on their feet for a final two minutes that would possibly decide the NTL race.
Barrett had more to say. His layup put Troy back up three with 1:33 remaining, before Callahan split a pair of foul shots. Callahan got a steal right after, but a pass to Campbell that looked to be open for a tying layup was picked off. Ethan VanNoy was fouled and split a pair. Wellsboro was not done, though, a Manning scored on a sixteen-footer and the lead was back to one with forty-six ticks to play.
Barrett was fouled with twenty five seconds left and made both, but again Wellsboro answered with a long two from Manning and the lead was one with thirteen seconds left. Troy found Ethan VanNoy, and Wellsboro fouled, sending VanNoy to the line with 8.9 seconds left up one.
The senior guard, who had struggled shooting from the floor mightily, knocked both down and Troy led by three once again.
“I knew I had a rough shooting night but I knew I needed to capitalize (on the foul shots) and make us win.”
Wellsboro needed to go the length of the floor with nine seconds left and make a three, and when Adams got off an off-the-dribble three from the corner that looked mighty good for a long time, it looked like they just may tie the game. It bounced off the rim, though, and the ball went out of bounds. One official signaled for the end of the game, but they officials converged and correctly decided there was still 0.4 left, setting up Wellsboro with one final chance to score.
They got a great look, too, as Troy focused on sharpshooters Adams and McClure and denied them the ball. But, Manning found himself all alone behind the arc, but he had to rush his shot and it only found the backboard as Troy survived a game worthy of one so crucial to the league race.
Troy now leads Wellsboro and Athens by one game in the NTL Large School. Troy still has to play Athens, who defeated the Trojans last week, and North Penn-Mansfield twice, a dangerous team that has beat Troy once each of the last two years. Make no mistake, though, the league is Troy’s to lose as they look to repeat as champions.
Troy was led by Barrett’s 35. Imbt had 8, Chimics had 8 VanNoy had 3, Zeb Oldroyd had 2 and Jackson Taylor had 2,
Wellsboro was led by Manning’s 20. Adams and McClure chipped in 10 apiece, Callahan had 8, Cameron Brought had 3 and Campbell had 2.
