TROY — The Troy girls basketball team forced timely turnovers and wore down Wyalusing in transition as part of a 52-33 victory on Friday night.
Troy freshman Alyssa Parks continued to shine scoring a game-high 14 points and also grabbed five boards.
“The freshmen have been playing real well and not missing a beat when coming off the bench,” Troy head coach Marshall McNeal said.
In what was an unusually high scoring game for both teams, creating shots did not come easy for either team in the first quarter.
Wyalusing clung on to a narrow 10-9 lead after the first quarter.
Troy found a little more of an offensive rhythm in the second quarter. Troy’s Mckenna Matthews nailed a momentum shifting three pointer and Sydney Taylor scored five points.
Matthews finished with eight points and Taylor scored 10.
Troy outscored Wyalysing 13-9 in the quarter and led 22-19 at halftime.
Rachel Kingsley backed into the post for Troy in the third quarter and scored all four of her free throw attempts. Kingsley scored eight total points.
Parks added five more points to her impressive tally in the third quarter and Troy outscored Wyalusing 16-10.
Wyalusing only had three players on the bench and the lack of depth proved to be costly in the fourth quarter.
The Trojans were able to spread the minutes evenly around its deep roster, and Troy punished Wyalusing with its speed in transition and stifling defense.
“We have been working on transition and getting the ball down the floor,” McNeal said.
Troy held Wyalusing to just four points in the fourth quarter.
The Trojans now find themselves on a five game win streak and have a chance to make it six on Tuesday, hosting North Penn-Mansfield at 7:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.