Troy kept trying to knock Athens out. The Wildcats, who had tired legs from a must-win game to avenge an earlier loss against Wellsboro twenty-four hours ago, kept punching back when Troy tried to land a final blow that would give them the NTL large school title. Athens hung with them for thirty-one minutes, but Troy played a strong final minute on defense and beat Athens 70-64, capturing their second straight league title.
“We haven’t beaten them since last January 12. Yeah, and I’ve thought about them. I’ve watched our videos from AAU where we got beat by thirty and in the summer where we got beat by 30 and I didn’t know how we were going to make up that many points. A lot of times we didn’t have our team. A month ago we had our whole team and they beat us. Now we have our team this time and we started the game out much better. I think Athens having a war last night with Wellsboro really helped us down the stretch. They were tired,” Troy coach Steve Renzi said.
Troy was led by Mason Imbt. The senior big man played one of his finest scholastic games with his grandfather looking on. He had a double-double that included 24 points and in a game where most Wildcat players towered over the six-foot-one Imbt, it was the St. Francis football-bound center who owned the paint.
“First person I had to go hug was my grandpa. He’s given me a lot in life. I’m thankful that he’s here with me today and that he got to be able to come and watch us do this. I gave him my piece of the net,” Imbt said.
Ty Barrett, as always, was a big factor for Troy and finished with 23 points and an array of flashy assists. The senior, who is on track to become the all-time leading scorer in the illustrious history of Trojan basketball, opened the game with two of his trademark stepback threes and put Troy up 6-0 quickly.
After an Imbt, layup, Athens finally got on the board on a Mason Lister jumper to set off an 8-4 run to get back into the game at 12-8 on a Babcock bucket and foul, one of more than half-a-dozen times Babcock finished through a foul with 2:17 left in the first quarter.
The end of the first quarter would be a flurry of scoring for both teams. A Collin Loveland layup was followed by another Babcock three-point-play, and this time he converted the foul shot. Lister had a layup, followed by another by Babcock and Athens led 15-14 before Ty Barrett hit a three to make it 17-15 at the end of the first quarter.
Troy got the first four of the 2nd quarter on baskets by Barrett and Imbt before another Babcock and-one and a Nalen Carling basket was sandwiched around a Barrett to cut it to 23-20 with 4:51 left in the half. The teams traded points before a a nice drive by Lister cut it back to one at 28-27 with 1:03 left to play in the half. But, a three by Zeb Oldroyd and another layup by Imbt put Troy up 33-27. Pritchard scored before the end of the half and Troy led 33-29.
Troy once again started strong as Imbt and Barrett scored the first two baskets of the quarter before a Carling basket stopped the run at 37-31. That set up maybe the most memorable stretch of Zeb Oldroyd’s basketball career. He drilled a three, then had a putback for another basket, and on the ensuing possession had a steal and hit Jackson Taylor in perfect stride to go and Troy led 46-34 with 3:49 left in the third quarter, appearing to have given Athens a knockout blow.
“This feeling is going to be one to remember and I’m very glad to be part of that and this team,” Oldroyd said.
His coach had nothing but good things to say about him.
“Zeb’s a kid who has worked his butt off to be a starter in this program for ten years,” Renzi said.
The teams traded buckets the rest of the third quarter and the game went to the fourth quarter with Troy leading 55-44.
It was Athens’ turn to start a quarter strong and they got a quick nine points to start the quarter, capped off by seven straight JJ Babcock points and the lead was just 55-53 with 5:06 remaining.
After two imbt foul shots, Babcock and Barrett traded baskets and Troy led 59-55 with four minutes to play.
Justice Chimics split a pair of foul shots to put Troy up five, before a Kolsen Keathley basket got Athens back within three, forcing a Troy timeout.
Ethan VanNoy scored his only three points of the game on a clutch three to put Troy up six with 2:23 left, but Lister answered with a three-point play of his own. Jackson Taylor made two foul shots, but once again Babcock had an and-one and the lead was just two, 65-63, with 1:46 left.
Athens got a stop on the ensuing possession and got a great look, but a Lister layup just would not fall to tie the game and they were forced to foul. Barrett made both foul shots to put Troy up four, and Babcock split a pair of his own. The Wildcats got a steal but turned the ball over right after, and Imbt split a pair. After an Athens miss, Troy got the rebound with eleven seconds left and iced the game with two splits at the line to make it 70-64, handing them the league title in front of a standing-room-only crowd at the Troy Commons Building.
“You got to take steps to be where we want to be, and this is the first one,” Barrett said.
Imbt led Troy with 24 points and Barrett had his 23. Zeb Oldroyd added 8, Justice Chimics had 7 Jackson Taylor had 3, Ethan VanNoy had 3, and Collin Loveland had 2.
JJ Babcock led Athens with 32, Mason Lister had 13, Nalen Carling had 10, Tucker Brown chipped in 4, Troy Pritchard added three, and Kolsen Keathly had 2.
