Troy wins Shamokin Baseball Title

Troy celebrates winning the Shamokin Baseball Tournament on Saturday.

SHAMOKIN — Troy won in walk-off fashion 4-3 over Line Mountain, and then beat host Shamokin 12-10 in the Shamokin Baseball Tournament championship game on Saturday.

Against Line Mountain, Clayton Smith stole home for the Trojans first run of the game.

Tied 3-3 in the seventh inning, Camryn Harwick scored on an error to win the game for Troy. Justice Chimics went 1-for-3 with two RBI, and also pitched the final 1 1/3 innings for Troy.

Danny Hoppaugh and Shane Austin each had one hit for the Trojans.

Korey Schucker shined on the mound against Line Mountain. He struck out 12 in 5 2/3 innings of work and only allowed three runs.

The Trojans found themselves in a 9-4 hole in the fourth inning of the championship game against Shamokin.

Troy mounted a comeback in the fifth inning.

Schucker, Smith and Chimics had three straight hits to open the inning.

Troy batted around and Schucker hit a two RBI double to give Troy an 11-10 lead.

With the lead now in hand, Harwick went the final 2 1/3 innings, allowing two hits and no runs.

The Trojans recorded 12 total hits in the game.

Camden Allen, Schucker, and Smith all had three hits.

Austin had a double with one RBI and Hoppaugh had one RBI, as well.

Austin and Allen helped see Troy over the finish line on the mound. Austin went 2 2/3 innings, and allowed three runs.

Troy will hit the road to face Williamson on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.