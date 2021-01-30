The Troy wrestling team picked up a 48-16 win over Northeast Bradford on Friday night.
Northeast Bradford won the two matches wrestled on the mats.
Jack Shumway got an 18-8 major decision win over Jayden Renzo at 152 and Kenric Ricci pinned Josh Isbell in 4:42 at 215.
Troy’s Kenyon Slater (113), Joseph Schwenk (120), Seth Seymour (126), Jacob Hinman (132), Peyton Bellows (138), Eli Randall (145), Mason Woodward (172) and Caleb Schwenk (106) got forfeit wins.
NEB’s Kamden Ricci got a forfeit win at 285.
There were double forfeits at 160 and 189.
