TOWANDA — The Troy Trojans picked up a 64-12 wrestling win over a short-handed Black Knights team on Thursday.
The Black Knights are wrestling short-handed, forfeiting four weights, that helped the Trojans add to their win.
Troy won each of the matches wrestled on the day.
Troy’s Caleb Schwenk got a fall over Dalton Lunn in 1:32 at 106 and at 113 Kenyon Slater of Troy pinned John Parker in 1:40.
Troy’s Joseph Schwenk (120), Seth Seymour (126), Eli Randall (132) and Mason Woodward (172) all had forfeit wins. Towanda’s Clay Watkins (215) and Alex Perez (285) got forfeit wins for Towanda’s points.
Troy’s Jacob Hinman won by major decision 14-6 over Dillon Gallagher and at 145 Peyton Bellows of Troy pinned Zayne McPeak in 4:46.
Jayden Renzo pinned Brandon Lantz in 1:37 at 160 and Josh Isbell pinned Spencer Jennings in 1:42 at 189.
“It’s been a different kind of season this year to say the least,” Towanda coach Bill Sexton said. “We were off last weekend due to an illness scare. It turned out to be a false alarm, but you can’t take any chances. Troy was in the same situation we were and their kids came out to wrestle. They completely outwrestled us tonight and the scorebook showed it.”
Towanda hosts NP-Liberty on Saturday with a 9 a.m. varsity start with junior high to follow.
Montgomery 51, Wyalusing 18
The Rams dropped a non-league match against a tough Montgomery team on Thursday.
Wyalusing’s Clayton Carr pinned Logan Sauer in 3:20 at 106, before Montgomery’s Breannan Emery got a forfeit at 113.
Blake Snyder of Montgomery got a forfeit at 120 and Caden Finck of Montgomery won 7-2 over Hunter Manahan at 126.
The Rams’ Owen Hadlock got a pin in 2:37 over Nevin Beachel at 132, while Montgomery’s Hunter Leet got a pin of Skyler Manahan at 138 in 5:50.
Conner Harer of Montgomery pinned Cade McMicken in 21 seconds at 145 and Devon Deem of Montgomery got a pin in 5:04 over Nicholas Woodruff at 152.
Kaide Drick of Montgomery won 5-3 over Colbrin Nolan of Wyalusing at 160 and Montgomery’s Colby Springman pinned Alex Hunsinger in 2:00 at 172.
Wyalusing’s Brian Arnold got a fall in 2:00 over Donovan Houseknecht at 189.
Ben Marino of Montgomery got a 7-3 win over Zach Shaffer at 215 and Montgomery’s Bradley Leon pinned Dereck Baldwin in 30 seconds at 285.
Athens 45, Williamson 30
Athens 57, NP-Liberty 9
The Wilcats picked up a pair of wins on Thursday.
Against the Warriors, Williamson’s Nathaniel Welch pinned Gavin McGrath in 3:51 at 132 and at 138 Athens’ Kaden Setzer pinned Aidric Passerallo in 17 seconds.
Athens’ Lucas Forbes pinned Joel Hultz in 55 seconds at 145 and Chris Bathgate of Athens pinned Cody Flemming in 55 seconds at 152.
Karter Rude of Athens got a forfeit at 160 and Athens’ Zach Stafursky pinned Jacob Peffer in 50 seconds at 172.
Colin rosh of Athens pinned Ian Bump in 1:25 at 189. Mike Sipps of Williamson got a forfeit win at 215 and at 285 Kade Sottolano pinned Joshua Nittinger in 1:15 at 285.
Wyatt Dacheux of Williamson got a forfeit win at 106 and Athens’ Gavin Bradley pinned Chelsea Hungerford in 14 seconds at 113.
Carter Gontarz pinned Kyler Setzer of Athens in 12 seconds at 120 and Athens’ Jacob Courtney won 12-6 over Ayden Sprague at 126.
Rude started things against NP-Liberty with an 8-1 win over Gavin Sexauer at 160. Kohen Lehman of NP-Liberty won 7-2 over Stafursky at 172.
Rosh (189), Nittinger (285), Bradley (113), Kyler Setzer (120), Courntey (126), McGrath (132), Kaden Setzer (138), Forbes (145) and Bathgate (152) all got forfeit wins for Athens. There was a double forfeit at 215.
Cale Wagner got a forfeit win for NP-Liberty at 106.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.