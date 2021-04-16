With the basketball season behind us, even the lat starting New York season, it’s time to recognize the region’s best players.
This year’s The Daily & Sunday Review All-Region team will have a little different look as it’s a Dynamic Dozen of the best players of the year.
There are still award winners and a rookie and defensive team.
There were plenty of strong performances this year, with Troy and NP-Liberty boys teams each bringing home NTL crowns, and Wyalusing capturing a District 4 title.
Ty Barrett had a season to remember for the Troy basketball team.
The junior scored 27.1 points a game to lead the region in scoring. He went over 1,000 career points in just his junior year and he scored 44 points in a District playoff game.
Barrett wasn’t the only 1,000 point scorer this year, as NP-Liberty’s Noah Spencer reached the milestone in his final game, the District 4 semifinal against St. John Neumann.
Spencer is this year’s offensive player of the year after being the second leading scorer in the league this past year.
While Barrett and Spencer were torching opposing defenses, Wellsboro’s Darryn Callahan was slowing down many of the area’s top players.
Callahan was a force on the defensive end, and he is this year’s defensive player of the year.
NP-Mansfield freshman Karson Dominick made an impact as soon as he stepped on the court for the Tigers.
Dominick scored in double figures every game for the first two weeks of his career, and he was one of the best outside shooters in the league.
Dominick is this year’s newcomer of the year.
After the Wyalusing Rams won their first District 4 title since 1994 coach Brent Keyes is the coach of the year.
The Dynamic Dozen includes Barrett, Spencer, Callahan and Dominick.
Wellsboro’s Liam Manning, who was a double-double machine this year, is on the Dynamic Dozen, along with NP-Liberty center Brandon Thompson. The 6-foot, 7-inch center has always been a force defensively, and this year he also was a dominant offensive player for the Mounties.
Athens’ J.J. Babcock is one of the most athletic players in the league, and he is on the Dynamic Dozen, along with NEB’s Nick Beers.
Beers is a newcomer to the NTL, but he isn’t a newcomer for the purposes of this all-star team, as he was a first-team selection a year ago when he played at North Rome Christian.
Canton’s Isaiah Niemczyk is one of the top scorers in the league, averaging more than 18 a game, and he’s on the Dynamic Dozen, along with a pair of Wyalusing players — Grayden Cobb and Isaiah Way. Cobb and Way were the two leading scorers for the Rams as they captured the District 4, Class AA title this year.
In a shortened New York season Joey Tomasso of Waverly had a breakout season, averaging 15.3 points a game. Tomasso helped lead a Waverly offense that set a school record for three pointers in a game with 15 against Tioga, and then the following night had 13 threes against Newark Valley. Before this year the school record for threes in a game was 12.
Dominick heads this year’s rookie team, and he is joined by Wellsboro’s Peyton McClure, NEB’s Dan Seeley, NP-Liberty’s Derek Litzelman, Athens’ Nalen Carling and Teagan Irish of Towanda.
Callahan heads the defensive team and is joined on the team by a pair of players from Troy — Mason Imbt and Jake Deitrick — who helped the Trojans capture the NTL large-school crown.
NP-Mansfield’s Alex Stein is on the defensive team along with Wyalusing’s Blake Morningstar and Caiden Williams of Canton.
PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Ty Barrett, Troy
OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Noah Spencer, NP-Liberty
DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Darryn Callahan, Wellsboro
NEWCOMER OF THE YEAR: Karson Dominick, NP-Mansfield
COACH OF THE YEAR: Brent Keyes, Wyalusing
DYNAMIC DOZEN
Barrett
Spencer
Callahan
Dominick
Liam Manning, Wellsboro
Brandon Thompson, NP-Liberty
J.J. Babcock, Athens
Grayden Cobb, Wyalusing
NIck Beers, NEB
Isaiah Niemczyk, Canton
Joey Tomasso, Waverly
Isaiah Way, Wyalusing
ROOKIE TEAM
Karson Dominick, NP-Mansfield
Peyton McClure, Wellsboro
Dan Seeley, NEB
Derek Litzelman, NP-Liberty
Nalen Carling, Athens
Teagan Irish, Towanda
DEFENSIVE TEAM:
Callahan
Jake Deitrick, Troy
Mason Imbt, Troy
Alex Stein, NP-Mansfield
Blake Morningstar, Wyalusing
Caiden Williams, Canton
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.