After a stellar season — during which he led Troy to an NTL Large School Title and the state playoffs, and became the program’s all-time leading scorer — Ty Barrett is the Daily Review/Morning Times All-Region Boys Basketball MVP.
In his 2021-22 campaign, Barrett averaged 26.5 points, six rebounds and six assists per game, which helped earn the honor of NTL Player of the Year.
“It’s rewarding after a lot of hours put into the love of the sport and wanting to get better,” Barrett said. “It really feels like it’s paid off.”
He eclipsed the 30-point mark in eight games, scored 20 points in 19 games and finished his career with just under 2,000 points.
The great season and career was the outcome of years of hard work.
“I would say developing a passion for the game and doing it at a young age kept me motivated, even on the days that I didn’t want to work out,” Barrett said. “It pushed me to do that and keep going.”
That passion helped Barrett overcome plenty of obstacles during his high school career, including an injury that kept him out of half of his freshman season.
“There were definitely a lot of ups and downs. When I got injured, it kind of put me down. I wanted to be out there playing, obviously,” he said. “Sophomore year was great, and we had high hopes for junior year. With COVID, that was a struggle. We ended up with an NTL Championship, but we never knew if we were even going to have a season.”
Through all that, he stayed the course.
“I kept working out to get myself as close as I could to meeting those goals,” he said. “Meeting them this year, it really feels good, because I didn’t know if I would be able to.”
His time at Troy left Barrett with plenty to celebrate, and he got to do it with the teammates he’s played with for nearly a decade.
“It’s been awesome. A lot of them weren’t really basketball players, but we created a bond at such a young age and had so much fun coming up through that everyone stuck it out for the ride,” he said. “That’s a memory I’ll hold on to forever — hanging out, riding the bus and most importantly playing.”
Troy coach Steve Renzi was also there the entire way.
“I want to thank Coach Renzi. He’s been there for me — on and off the court — through it all,” Barrett said. “We started working out with each other (when I was) in third grade, so it’s been great to watch this all work out.”
With a phenomenal high school career in the rearview, Barrett will now turn his attention to playing at the college level.
He does not know where that will be just yet, but a decision is coming relatively soon.
“I’m down to a couple schools and still talking to some others,” he said. “I definitely plan on deciding in the next couple weeks.”
The remainder of the Daily Review/Morning Times All-Region Boys Basketball Team is filled with plenty of other talented players.
Offensive Player of the Year: JJ Babcock, Athens
Babcock averaged 19.5 points, 5.8 rebounds, 4.8 assists, 2.0 steals and 1.7 blocks per game in his senior season, and helped the Wildcats reach their first District IV Title Game since 2000. He finished his career with 1,175 points, 538 rebounds and 292 assists, and will continue his athletic and academic career at Elmira College in the fall.
Co-Defensive Players of the Year: Tucker Brown and Nalen Carling, Athens
Brown and Carling led the way for Athens’ famous 3-2 zone defense that gave opponents fits all season. Brown averaged 2.3 rebounds and 2.1 steals per game, and Carling averaged 5.0 rebounds and 1.6 steals per game.
Newcomer of the Year: Gavin Fisher, Tioga
In his first season of varsity action, Fisher averaged 8.3 points and 6.6 rebounds per game, helping the Tigers reach the Section IV playoffs for the first time since 2019.
Coach of the Year: Brent Keyes, Wyalusing
The Wyalusing Rams captured their second straight District IV Class AA title while also winning the NTL Small School crown after just missing out last season. Other than an extremely talented roster, the Rams also had the leadership of head coach Brent Keyes and his staff to help guide them to another big year.
All-Stars
Joey Tomasso, Waverly
Isaiah Niemczyk, Canton
Caiden Williams, Canton
Grady Cobb, Wyalusing
Blake Morningstar, Wyalusing
Evan Sickler, Tioga
