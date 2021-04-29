Troy’s Ty Barrett was a nearly unstoppable force this past season.
He averaged 27 a game, while helping Troy win an NTL title and reach the District 4, Class AAA semifinals.
He was the NTL player of the year, and the All-Region Player of the Year.
Now, he has one more big honor to add to his name, second-team all-state in Class AAA.
“The honor means a lot, but I obviously want to make first team,” Barrett said. “It will push me through the off-season to come back better than the year before.”
For Barrett, being listed among the best in the state is something he has worked hard for.
“It feels great getting recognized with the level I know I am capable of playing with,” Barrett said.
There were two Loyalsock players who made all-state in AAA, senior Idris Ali was Player of the Year and junior Saraj Ali was on the first team.
Mt. Carmel’s Michael Balichik was on second team and Warrior Run’s Ethan Hartman made third team.
“I hope I get the chance to play against some of them next year,” Barrett said.
Barrett knows making all state can only help him as he looks at colleges.
“I thin kit is a great thing to have on your resume when colleges are looking at you,” Barrett said.
Barrett is the third NTL player to earn all-state honors this year as NP-Liberty’s Noah Spencer was second team in Class A and Isaiah Niemczyk was second-team in AA.
“Coming from a small town you have to work extra hard to get the recognition you want and that pushes me to be better,” Barrett said. “It’s good to see some others from the NTL make it. I look forward to playing against some good players next year.”
Loyalsock coach Ron Insinger, a Sullivan County graduate, was the coach of the year after leading the Lancers to a title.
Insinger helped guide Loyalsock to their first state title, 75-53 over Brookville.
Insinger, the winningest coach in state history with a record of 1066-201, including 53-2 over the past two years, has 24 district titles and 38 20-win seasons. He now has a state title and is the state’s coach of the year in AAA.
Idris, a 5-foot, 9-inch senior guard for Loyalsock, scored 19.8 points a game to be state player of the year. His younger brother averaged 18 points and 11 rebounds and is a 6-foot, 5-inch junior.
