TROY — After a stellar high school basketball career in which he became Troy’s all-time leading scorer and earned two All-State nods, Ty Barrett signed to play basketball at Mansfield University this week.
It was the culmination of a goal that was set a long time ago.
“It feels great,” Barrett said. “This was the goal going into it when I was younger, so watching it pay off feels really rewarding.”
Barrett also received interest from William Penn University in Iowa and Notre Dame College in Ohio, but ultimately chose to play for the Mounties at the next level.
“It really came down to some family choices, and I already had connections with some players and coaches already, so that put me ahead, I feel like, compared to somewhere else,” Barrett said.
Barrett believes those pre-existing connections will go a long way, especially early in his college career.
“It’s great, because we can start working together soon,” he said. “It’s going to make me so much more comfortable and ready to play.”
Another reason Barrett chose Mansfield was for the gameday environment.
“I like the at-home feeling in the gym,” he said. “It’s probably the closest feeling I’ll get (compared) to high school games.”
Barrett will feel at home in the gym, and will remain close to his hometown. The Mansfield Campus is only 16 miles from Troy.
“It’s going to be great, because all my fans can come, family and friends,” he said. “All the relationships I’ve had throughout high school will still be able to come, but I’ll also be able to distance myself from certain things.”
In his 2021-22 campaign, Barrett averaged 26.5 points, six rebounds and six assists per game, which helped earn the honor of NTL Player of the Year, as well as The Daily Review/Morning Times All-Region MVP.
He eclipsed the 30-point mark in eight games, scored 20 points in 19 games and finished his career with just under 2,000 points.
Barrett added to that list of accolades by being named First Team-All State by the Pennsylvania Sportswriters Association.
“I was happy,” he said of the honor. “I kind of expected it, but that was my goal so it’s good to see that.”
When he looked back on his career at Troy, one moment that stood out to Barrett was securing the NTL Large School regular season title with a win over Athens on the Trojans’ home floor.
“That is probably the highlight,” he said.
Now, Barrett has the chance to create even more highlights and memories, and he was sure to thank those who helped him reach this point.
“I just want to thank my parents for believing in me and putting in the time, and (Troy) Coach (Steve) Renzi for doing the same,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.