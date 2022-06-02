TROY — Troy senior Lacey Hinman made her college choice official last week when she signed on to wrestle for the Elmira College women’s program.
While she signed inside the Troy wrestling room, Hinman is a two-school standout as she competed this past season for the new Athens girls wrestling program.
The Elmira College-bound wrestler put together a stellar senior campaign on the mat. She finished second in the girls state tournament after winning titles at the Mid-Winter Mayhem, Delaware Valley and Honsedale tournaments in the regular season.
Hinman is the second wrestler from the Athens girls team to sign with a college program after Raven McCarthy-Gardner signed with East Stroudsburg University in April.
Athens girls coach Jay White understands how big it is for the program to produce two college wrestlers in its first year.
“It’s really great for the program because both girls are great kids. The other girls see this and they say ‘Hey, there are opportunities out there for us,’” White said. “It helps a lot when you’re building something and you have girls who are successful right off the bat.”
Troy coach Brandon Spiak believes it will also motivate future Lady Trojans as they look to make a name for themselves in wrestling.
“It’s pretty big. We have some younger girls coming up through and it gives them hope to be able to do the same thing some day. So it’s huge for her to sign,” Spiak said.
Spiak credited Jay and David White with helping Hinman succeed on the mat this season.
“It’s been great. We wrestle a lot on the same weekends as their girls, so Jay and Dave and those guys over in Athens they helped us tremendously by getting her to those tournaments with the girls, so she could compete with the girls and not just wrestle guys,” Spiak said.
For Spiak, it has been a positive experience working with Hinman in the wrestling room.
“It’s been great. She’s a hard worker. She shows up every day. She has no excuses. She just goes,” he said.
Hinman began wrestling as a young kid before giving it up for a few years. She returned to the mats her sophomore year and then this year got to join up with the Athens girls team.
“First I went and beat up their girls (in the wrestling room) and then I joined the team,” she said with a laugh. “I became really good friends with them.”
Hinman is grateful for the experience of wrestling on a girls team in Athens.
“I had a lot more opportunities to wrestle girls and see what I was (made of),” she said.
One challenge for Hinman as she heads to the next level is switching from folkstyle to freestyle.
“It’s freestyle for women (in college), so it will be a little bit different,” she said. “With practice and learning the fundamentals, I feel like I’ll pick it up.”
Jay White believes her time in the Athens wrestling room will help her as she heads off to the college mats.
“Our practices are predominantly on our feet anyway. That’s the way Athens wrestles. We’re on our feet all the time, so our kids will transition pretty well to that. I think they’re going to be OK,” he said.
Elmira College women’s wrestling coach Cody Griswold is thrilled to have Hinman on board.
“Lacey stood out because she works extremely hard. She’s physical, she’s tough. She’s a smart kid and an all-around great student-athlete,” he said.
For Griswold and Elmira, it’s important to create that pipeline between the high schools in the Twin Tiers and EC.
“Recruiting locally has been important to me. We’re trying to get as many girls in Pennsylvania and New York to come to Elmira College as possible,” Griswold said.
