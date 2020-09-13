Three players have hit the 100 goal milestone for the Troy girls’ soccer team.
Two of those three are sisters as Nicole McClellan joined her older sister Riley in the 100 goal club after scoring twice in a 5-0 win over Williamson on Saturday.
“It’s amazing to me that Riley and I could reach the same milestone,” McClellan said. “We are two of the three who have reached it, which the other player was her softball coach (Kate Pratt) so I’m extremely proud of us for that.”
Hitting a milestone like 100 goals is pretty special for the Troy senior.
“It’s really big accomplishment for me and it feels so relieving to finally get it,” McClellan said. “I actually wasn’t aware that I ended last season with 98 career goals so knowing right before our season starting that I could get it in my first game was really surprising to me.”
Getting it the first game of the season takes some pressure off the Troy star.
“I’m glad I could get it out of the way first game so I could get the nerves out as well as this milestone,” McClellan said.
After not knowing if there would be a season, McClellan is happy she got to play, and reach her milestone.
“And it’s very fortunate that I could reach 100 before anything gets cancelled, McClellan said. “I would be very disappointed if I was that close and never got the chance to score it, and I’m very thankful for the team and coaches that I have for helping me reach this goal, couldn’t have done this without them and they’ve been extremely supportive.”
McClellan had two goals in the game and an assist and Morgan May, Addison Parker and Anneleise Gelota had goals.
Troy had 25 shots and 11 corner kicks and Williamson had two shots and one corner kick.
Wellsboro 8, NEB 1
The Hornets got five goals from Kerrah Klymer in the season-opening win.
Cara Tennis and Jena Boyce each added goals and there was an own goal in the game.
Tennis had three assists and Klymer and Jordyn Abernathy each had assists.
NEB got a goal from Kayleigh Thoman in the game.
Wellsboro had 21 shots and eight corners and Lilly Abadi had seven saves and NEB had eight shots and five corners and Ciana Frisbie had eight saves.
