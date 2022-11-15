TROY — The Troy Trojans football season came to an end in the District IV Class AA semifinals on Saturday as they fell to powerhouse Southern Columbia 48-12.
“We earned the opportunity to be here,” Head Coach Jimmy Smith said. “We turned the ball over and we played sloppy, but I can’t take away anything from the effort that these kids had, the kids had great effort and they know it’s a step forward, most of these kids return next year, and they got to see Pennsylvania’s elite program, and we’re going to beat this team in the next two years.”
Troy would have opportunities to score early in the game — with three-straight possessions beginning in Southern territory in the second frame, but miscues and a physical Southern defensive front would turn them away consistently throughout the first half of play.
In the first quarter, neither team would be able to get anything going with both defenses snuffing out the run, but Southern would start to get things going as time expired in the quarter.
They would put together a solid drive in the final moments of the first segueing into the second quarter, aided by an unnecessary roughness call on Troy, and Braeden Wisloski would finish things off on a three-yard run to put Southern up 7-0.
From then on the Southern team would lean on Wes Barnes — who scored three touchdowns before the half with scores from 29 yards, four yards, and five yards to give them a 27-0 lead heading into the break.
Troy would win the field position battle throughout the quarter, but turnovers and the inability to move the ball on the ground against the stout defensive front seven who stacked the box against the Trojans held them scoreless at the break.
On Troy’s first drive of the second half, Barnes would strike again, but this time on defense.
Barnes would jump a screen, snatch the ball one-handed, and take it 27 yards to paydirt to put his team up 34-0 with 11 minutes to play in the third.
Wisloski would score his second touchdown of the day from three yards out to put the Tigers up 41-0 before the Trojans would start to find some rhythm.
The Troy offense would start to get things going in the third frame, and standout running back Clayton Smith would find a gaping hole on the right side of the line and take it 67 yards nearly untouched for the first score for his team on the night.
“They kept fighting, and we got a chance to get a lot of some of the younger kids in a lot the second half,” Coach Smith said. “They did a good job, and they can take that as a positive note moving forward as well.”
They would fail on the extra point and still be trailing 41-6 heading into the final frame.
With the game in hand, both Troy and Southern would give their backups some run, and Southern would notch another score on a 46-yard interception by Ryan Kerstetter halfway through the third to bring the score to 48-6.
Down big, Troy started to sling the ball around with backup quarterback Joseph Frye and was rewarded with a beautiful pass down the left sideline to Lincoln Chimics for a 32-yard score and bringing the game to its final count of 48-12.
Troy would only be out-yarded by Souther 291-270 on the day, but eight Trojan turnovers would doom them in the long run.
Troy’s Smith led the way on the ground with 97 yards on 13 carries and a touchdown.
Quarterback Evan Woodward chipped in 19 yards on the ground and 52 yards passing with one interception.
Frye showed some nice touch throwing the ball with limited opportunity and added 63 yards and a touchdown through the air with one interception.
Lincoln Chimics was the top pass-catcher for Troy and corralled four balls for 71 yards and a touchdown.
Barnes led all rushers for Southern in the win with 134 yards and three touchdowns while Wisloski rumbled for 94 yards and two touchdowns.
Troy’s season may have come to an end, but the Trojans have a lot to be excited about in the future as they return all but five players to their talented roster — albeit important players.
“This is huge,” Coach Smith said of his team having the opportunity to play Southern. “They had to see it, and they did. They didn’t back down from when we made mistakes, they’re a great program.”
Troy’s Justice Chimics, Mason Woodward, Kory Schucker, Isaiah Ballard, and Josh Isbell are the seniors who are set to graduate and will leave big shoes to fill for one of the top teams in the NTL this season.
