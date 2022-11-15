TROY — The Troy Trojans football season came to an end in the District IV Class AA semifinals on Saturday as they fell to powerhouse Southern Columbia 48-12.

“We earned the opportunity to be here,” Head Coach Jimmy Smith said. “We turned the ball over and we played sloppy, but I can’t take away anything from the effort that these kids had, the kids had great effort and they know it’s a step forward, most of these kids return next year, and they got to see Pennsylvania’s elite program, and we’re going to beat this team in the next two years.”