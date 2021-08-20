A year ago it appeared that Terry Spalding may be done with changing tires at the Sprint Cup level.
This month he was right back at Watkins Glen, changing tires for Ricky Stenhouse Jr. during the NASCAR race at The Glen.
“I left RCR (Richard Childress RAcing) and I actually, for the first half of last season, 2020, I was a gas man for one of the trucks and an XFinity car. After the season started I got a call from Joe Gibbs racing and they had some issues and needed a changer. I went over to Gibbs and changed for the 20 car and did that for teh whole year and then this year I’m still at Gibbs. But, Gibbs has eight pit crews and four house cars and all the pit crews pit a truck, an XFinity Car and a Cup car. Our pit crew, the 47 leases it from Gibbs so I change on the front for Stenhouse this year.”
While Spalding isn’t changing a Joe Gibbs Racing car, he works for Gibbs racing and so he could end up on any Gibbs car if the need came up.
For Spalding, there was a thought in the past maybe it was time to give up working on a pit crew. He’s 53 right now, and will be 54 in October. He is one of the older pit crew members, but he also is happy with where he’s at and is loving the chance to work for JGR.
“I don’t know,” Spalding said of how long he wants to do this for. “When I turned 40 people would ask me and I would always say I don’t know. I’ll do it as long as I can, but I’d like to at least make 50 and that was a while ago. I’d like to stay. I am glad I continued doing it. My entire career 25-26 plus years I always wanted to be with Joe Gibbs racing. There pit crews have pretty much dominated pit road for the last decade and I always tried to get to Joe Gibbs racing, it just never worked out.
“In 2010 I was at RCR and I was pitting Kevin Harvick in the Cup Series, but Joe Gibbs needed a front changer for the 20 XFinity car, that was a car Joe Gibbs was doing that they put all their Cup drivers in it. It doesn’t happen very often in the sport, but I was actually employed for RCR changing for Harvick on Sunday and on Saturday I would pit a JGR car, I’d pit the 20 car. I was kind of at JGR for a bit. They actually wanted me to come and change there in 2011 full time, but I was under contract at RCR and RCR wouldn’t let me out of my contract, so I honored my contract and stayed at RCR.
“That 2010 year I think we won four races with Harvick and finished third in the points and I won I think 3-4-5 races with Joe Gibbs and the 20 XFinity Car. That year I won a race with Kevin Harvick, Denny Hamlin, I think Joey Logano was driving with Gibbs then, so it was a pretty good year.”
A year ago when Spalding started working with Gibbs, NASCAR had become the first major sport back in the U.S., but there were no fans in the stands for races.
Now, things are getting more normal, but the past year was a bit of an adjustment for everyone in the sport.
“I think I can speak for almost everybody we were very happy to be back and we were proud NASCAR was in the lead. It was tremendous to get back on the track and get racing again. Not having fans, before the race it is neat interacting with the fans. NASCAR is one of the few sports where you can actually get up close and personal with the drivers and pit crews and cars. Not having fans there was strange and not as fun, but for me when the green flag drops you didn’t notice. You just focused on your job. Before the race and after the race it’s different. The one nice thing is there hasn’t been much traffic after the race. I’d trade the traffic for 100% of the fans back anytime though.”
For Spalding he knows one day he will have to step away from working on a pit crew. He’s not sure what will happen then, but he could see a possibility of staying involved on race day in other ways.
“Possibly, when I started out in the sport in 95 I was a mechanic and I can pretty much build the car from the ground up. I ended up becoming a car chief for Jimmy Spencer. It (the sport) started changing where you could just be a pit crew guy. You’d make enough money and make a salary and it took up enough of your time that I had to decide, do I want to keep wrenching on the car and maybe come a crew chief, I was a char chief already, the only place to go from there was Crew Chief. Or do I go into the pit crew and I chose to go into the pit crew side. If I stop pitting a car I might go into coaching. All the teams have pit crew coaches and they kind of run the pit department and hire and train and run the schedule. I might do something like that. There is only so many cup teams that have pit crew coaches, so it’s kind of a tough job to get, but possibly.”
