Lindsay Steele is having a big year for the Troy softball team.
She’s been the team’s starting pitcher all season, and she’s also been one of the biggest bats in the Trojans lineup.
Next year, she’ll be using those schools at the collegiate level as she signed to play softball at the Pitt Bradford.
“I will be continuing my softball passion and playing softball at the University of Pittsburgh in Bradford, Pa,” Steele said.
For Steele, she has not only had her time with the Trojans, but also worked hard on travel teams.
“I have played on a few different travel teams,” she said. “I am the starting pitcher this year for the Troy Trojans.”
For Steele, her coach for Troy, Terilyn Anderson, has helped her game this year.
“Coach Anderson is an absolutely wonderful coach,” she said. “We see eye to eye.”
Steele is ready to see what the college game is like.
“I am excited to play college softball,” she said. “I have met the coach, Tina Phillips, and a few of my future teammates.”
Pitt Bradford has everything that Steele is looking for academically as well.
“I am going to study in the pre-dental program with plans of becoming a dentist,” Steele said.
The Troy senior knows that she didn’t get to this point without a lot of help.
“I want to thank all my past and present coaches and teammates for everything they helped me accomplish, and believing in me. I also want to thank my mom and dad for the time and money spent for me to play travel ball.”
