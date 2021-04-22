Tor Troy senior Hannah Zimmerman there were multiple choices when it came to picking a college.
In the end she decided to continue her academic and athletic career at Penn State Altoona.
“It felt like home, and was a perfect fit,” Zimmerman said.
For Zimmerman, it was different this year not being able to see the team in person, but she did get to see what the program was all about.
“I didn’t get to meet the team or watch them in person but I did get to watch them live, and heard they are like family,” Zimmerman said. “Which is something I love in a team. I loved to watch their game. I love Coach Halee (Adams) she was so excited when I confirmed my commitment, and it made me really excited to play for her this upcoming season!”
While the school is a little ways from Troy, there are opportunities to play games closer to home for family and friends to watch the Trojans senior play.
“It is almost a three hour drive from home but we will travel close to home for some game,” Zimmerman said. “I look forward to my friends and family to come and watch me play, and also to go back and watch them play if I have time to.”
Hannah has played basketball for as long as she can remember starting from intramural in second grade all through high school, with travel and open gyms all year round as well. “I love to work hard and be a coachable player,” she said.
There are still things Zimmerman knows she wants to work on as she heads into college.
“I definitely need to work on finishing at the rim and knocking down three pointers when I am open, and continue to be a leader on and off the court,” Zimmerman said.
There are a lot of people that helped Zimmerman get to this point.
“I want to thank my past and previous high school, and AAU coaches for always believing in me and being tough on me as well as pushing me to always do my best,” Zimmerman said. “It really helped me to improve my game. Also, to all my High School and AAU teammates and for helping me to reach this point by pushing me at practice and games and to become a better player and for always being my second family. I would also like to thank my family for believing in me to have the opportunity to play AAU and high school ball.”
Zimmerman wants to stay around the sports field for her future career as she is planning on studying Kinesiology to become an Athletic Trainer in the future. “I definitely want to help athletes and stay apart of the sports world it’s something that I really enjoy.”
