Tryout dates for the 2020-2021 Valley Storm season are set. All tryouts will be held at Riverfront Park Sayre Pa. We will be fielding 12u, 16u & 18u teams for next year. If you can’t make one of these dates and would still like to tryout please send us a message.

Tuesday July 28 5:30-8:00pm

Thursday July 30 5:30-8:00 pm

Saturday Aug 1 9:30-11:30am

Tuesday Aug 4 5:30-8:00pm

If you are serious about softball and playing at the next level give us a try. Valley Storm offers the following...

- fall schedule

- winter hitting instruction at MVP All- American

- in house pitching instruction

- winter indoor practices

- January college showcase at Binghamton Dome

- possible winter indoor league

- USSSA nationals qualifiers

- competitive summer schedule with emphasis on putting kids in front of college coaches....

Any questions/concerns feel free to send us a message or contact Coach Bennett at 607-768-3200