Tryout dates for the 2020-2021 Valley Storm season are set. All tryouts will be held at Riverfront Park Sayre Pa. We will be fielding 12u, 16u & 18u teams for next year. If you can’t make one of these dates and would still like to tryout please send us a message.
Tuesday July 28 5:30-8:00pm
Thursday July 30 5:30-8:00 pm
Saturday Aug 1 9:30-11:30am
Tuesday Aug 4 5:30-8:00pm
If you are serious about softball and playing at the next level give us a try. Valley Storm offers the following...
- fall schedule
- winter hitting instruction at MVP All- American
- in house pitching instruction
- winter indoor practices
- January college showcase at Binghamton Dome
- possible winter indoor league
- USSSA nationals qualifiers
- competitive summer schedule with emphasis on putting kids in front of college coaches....
Any questions/concerns feel free to send us a message or contact Coach Bennett at 607-768-3200
