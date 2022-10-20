TOWANDA — The Towanda volleyball team fell to Tunkhannock in five sets on Wednesday night.
The Lady Knights won the first set 25-22 and took the second set 25-20.
TOWANDA — The Towanda volleyball team fell to Tunkhannock in five sets on Wednesday night.
The Lady Knights won the first set 25-22 and took the second set 25-20.
Tunkhannock then put together a comeback, winning the third set 25-21 to keep the match going, and taking the fourth sert 25-20 to force a deciding fifth set.
The Lady Tigers completed the comeback with a 15-13 win in the fifth set.
Winter Saxer had a busy night for Towanda with a team-high 10 blocks to go along with eight kills, seven points and two digs.
Paige Manchester led the Lady Knights in kills with 16, and also had nine digs and seven blocks.
Shaylee Greenland tallied eight points, 10 digs and four assists for Towanda, while Brea Overpeck had four digs and seven assists.
Kaitlyn Williams added seven blocks, and Brynn Woodruff has nine points and seven digs.
Addie Maynard led Towanda with 18 digs, and Aziza Ismailova had 14 digs.
The Lady Knights will travel to Athens for a match at 7:30 p.m. tonight.
