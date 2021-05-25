This hunt was going to hurt.
No, not the kind of pain I endured during a 2019 British Columbia mountain goat hunt. But that was a full 18 months ago, and I had prepped for that adventure by hiking every incline I could find in the Valley area, loaded down with a 50-pound pack.
Now I was older, and admittedly a bit heavier. I’ll blame that on COVID, although the good folks at Keebler and the availability of Italian food in the Valley at every turn definitely played a role.
This wasn’t a farm country, set-up-a-blind spring gobbler hunt. I was in the sprawling Allegheny National Forest outside Bradford, Pa., standing at the base of a mountain tight to the Allegheny Reservoir, awaiting first light and hoping for a gobble I knew would likely come on the highest ridge.
It did, and my guide for the day, Steve Sherk., Sr., led the way. Steve was part of a crew showing us all the hunting and fishing opportunities the ANF has to offer during a media tour with a couple other outdoor writers. His son, Steve Jr., owns a guide service specializing in big-woods deer hunts and was off with a couple other turkey-hunting writers.
Actually, it felt good to be out there, working our way up the mountain to go one-on-one with a gobbler, confident that other hunters would be seeking more manageable terrain. And there’s nothing like a gobbling longbeard to take your mind off the lactic acid buildup in your hamstrings.
There were a pair of gobblers on the ridgetops. But after a couple different setups we were convinced neither wanted to play on this chilly, gray morning.
Then it happened. Across the valley, on the other side of the road, on a bigger mountain, another gobbler fired up.
“I know right where he is,” Steve said. “Let’s go.”
“Okay,” I replied, knowing full well I was resigned to some serious pain.
The trip back down the mountain wasn’t as easy as you might think, as the steep descent took a toll on my knees. But the bird was still gobbling, and still in the same general area.
I stopped in my tracks as we headed up the hill. Acres upon acres of leeks (some call them ramps) surrounded us, and I knew I would depart the woods with a bag full.
We began another serious climb, and there never seemed to be a shortage of ridges. One, then another higher up, then another.
Incredibly, we didn’t connect on a longbeard, but it remains my best hunt of the season. The gobbling was nonstop, and again the next day when we ascended the same mountain. I grabbed more leeks on the way out and vowed to return next spring for a trout and turkey biathlon.
The media tour itself showcased the ANF and entire region, an exhausting two days of turkey hunting in the morning followed by a day on the Allegheny Reservoir one afternoon and fly-fishing on Kinzua Creek the next. The walleye bite was slow, but the trout were cooperative despite a cold, rainy day fishing with Steve Skvarka and Carl Zandi of the Kinzua Fly Fishing School. In keeping with my solid record of rarely catching big fish, I lost a hefty, head-shaking trout on the Delayed Harvest stretch of the stream as I plied the water with a nymph.
On Saturday morning I slept in – sleeping in being a relative term when you’ve been rising at 3:30 a.m. to pursue turkeys. I made it a point to stop off at the spectacular Kinzua Skywalk, a remake of the Kinzua Viaduct which was destroyed by a tornado in 2003. I enjoyed a spectacular view with no one else around; that won’t be the case from Memorial Day and beyond when the crowds flock to the breathtaking view.
Across the valley, high on a ridge, a turkey gobbled.
(Editor’s note: Steve Piatt can be reached at stevepiatt04@gmail.com)
