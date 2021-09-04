BLOSSBURG — Five turnovers, costly penalties and allowing big plays on defense proved to be the demise for Wyalusing in a 28-18 defeat to North Penn-Mansfield on Friday night.
“I think we were the better team but we made a lot of mistakes and it’s those mistakes that cost us the game,” Wyalusing head coach Henry Laboranti said.
Wyalusing quarterback Blake Morningstar couldn’t recapture the same magic from the week before, finishing 8 for 24 on passing attempts with one touchdown and three interceptions.
Morningstar did not have enough time to sit in the pocket. The offensive line continues to be an issue for Wyalusing and Morningstar was forced to roll out and make awkward throws, never allowing him to get fully comfortable in the game.
“I think our offensive line still needs some work,” Laboranti said. “We have the size but we need to improve on the fundamentals.”
Wyalusing running back Brian Arnold showed flashes of brilliance, running for a touchdown and 138 yards on 22 attempts but his night also included two fumbles.
The best moment of the game for the Rams was a screen pass from Morningstar to Jacob Bruyn who broke several tackles culminating in a 60-yard touchdown that put Wyalusing up 18-14 in the third quarter.
Bruyn finished the games with three receptions for 80 yards. Kashawn Cameron had three receptions for 24 yards and Nolan Oswald had one 24-yard reception.
Unfortunately for Wyalusing the Bruyn touchdown would be the final points of the game for the Rams, as NP-M stormed back led by the running back tandem of Cameron Fabian and Kohen Lehman.
Fabian ran for 124 yards and two touchdowns on just nine attempts. Fabian swung the momentum in the first quarter scoring an 85-yard rushing touchdown right up the middle.
Lehman got the majority of the rushes, scoring two touchdowns and rushing for 61 yards on 21 attempts.
N-PM quarterback Karson Dominic had an up-and-down performance as he completed 8 of 18 pass attempts for two touchdowns and two interceptions. Dominic spread the ball throwing to seven different receivers.
Laboranti acknowledged that he may have to re-evaluate the defense and find the best way to utilize the squad’s talent in order to avoid allowing big performances.
“We need to evaluate who we have on the outside and make sure we have the most athletic players playing at all times,” Laboranti said. “The best players deserve to be on the field the most.”
Wyalusing will have a chance to get back in the win column on Thursday Sep. 9 as the Rams host Muncy at 7 p.m.
