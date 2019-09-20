It’s week five in PA with Athens and Wyalusing holding homecomings tonight.
Athens’ is a little more special than usual as it is a Gold Out to help combat childhood cancer.
“This is the biggest event we’ve ever had a long with a game,” Athens coach Jack Young said. “The game is a bonus for what our communities are doing for a couple youngsters in our district that are in the battle of their lives. I’m sure both teams will show up and compete at their highest level, but there are bigger things happening Friday night than just a football game.”
CANTON AT ATHENS, 7 P.M.
The Wildcats (1-3) welcome the undefeated Warriors (4-0) as they look to hit the mid point of the season.
Athens has been hit hard by the injury bug but know that’s part of the game.
“Once you hit this point in the season, your health always needs to be addressed,” said Young. “You get one back this week and you lose another. It’s the nature of the beast.”
They led for much of the second half last week before Wyalusing rallied for the win.
“The players know we have improvements to make and are working hard every day,” said Young. “If we learn from Thursday night, then we’re heading in the right direction.”
They also know they will have their hands full when take on Canton.
“Canton is a very confident team,” remarked Young. “They play a lot of people and are able to out man you at times. We must match them at the line of scrimmage in order to have a shot. Our goal is to Better than Thursday night and winning the week.”
The Warriors couldn’t have asked for a better start to the season thus far.
“They are feeling good we were able to get some guys healed up and they will be back this week,” Canton coach Tyler Sechrist said about his players.
As they take their high powered offense on the road they expect a tough one in the valley tonight.
“Athens has a young but talented team,” Sechrist said. “They have some size on the line and get a push at the line of scrimmage. Coach Young is great coach and a staple in NTL Football he will have his team prepared for this game.”
This is more than just a homecoming game and Canton is excited to be taking part in it.
“We will be focused this week on the game and what we need to do in order to be successful on the field,” Sechrist said. “We are blessed that we “get to” coach and play high school football. Our thoughts and prayers will be with Ariah and Seeley and there families as they battle cancer. We what to thank the Athens Area School District for allowing us to take part in this great cause. We are excited to give back and be part of something special and pay it forward for everyone in the area that supported Timmy (Ward) during his battle with cancer. Please come out and support these children and there families.”
SAYRE AT WYALUSING, 7 P.M.
Last year this was a 1-point win for the Redskins.
Expect another close battle as both teams jockey for playoff positioning.
After last week’s exciting come from behind win the Rams (2-2) find themselves with a chance to move above .500 since week one.
“Kids feel great after the Athens win,” Buchman said. “Over the years we have had some really close games, so it feels great to finally beat those guys. I’m hoping that our team responds in a positive manner after last week.”
It is homecoming week for Wyalusing and Buchman knows the kids will be ready to take the field.
“Wyalusing does such a great job with homecoming week, from the bonfire to the pep rally and everything else,” said Buchman. “I want to get to a point in our program where the players are getting themselves pumped up and excited for a football game, and not the coaches doing it for them.”
The Redskins (3-1) have had one of the premiere offenses so far this season and Buchman knows they will be tough to stop.
“Sayre has a lot playmakers,” he said. “They have good team speed and they are tough.”
The coach sees this as a possible turning point game for not just his team but also his program as a whole.
“This team will not lay over for anyone,” Buchman said. “We have to fly around and play football without thinking. Just react and don’t think. Just go play. Sayre will be a big time challenge and a test to see if Wyalusing is willing to take the next step in building and sustaining a respectable football program.”
Sayre has had a good start to the season but second year coach Kevin Gorman knows they can do better, especially after last week’s slow start in their win over Montgomery.
“The team is feeling good,” said Gorman. “They didn’t like the first half of the game either. So we are going to try and come out fast.”
Wyalusing had a coming out of sorts for their passing game and Gorman took notice.
“They are a nice team with some players,” he said. “Their line is big and they have some nice pieces on the outside. You have to make sure you don’t get beat over the top because their QB can throw it.”
Defense hasn’t always been Sayre’s strength so far this year but it will need to show up if they are to beat the Rams.
“It’s important to contain their passing game,” Gorman said. “You have to do your assignment and not give up big plays. Our guys knows what they can do through the air.”
TROY AT TOWANDA, 7 P.M.
The Black Knights (0-4) will be looking to break into the win column as they play host to the Trojans (3-1) but coach Craig Dawsey knows it won’t be easy.
“I think Troy is one of the elite teams in the NTL,” he said. “They have a tremendous line that make them at times unstoppable. They are coached very well and have a great balance in their attack.”
Troy’s strength is in the trenches and that’s where Towanda is going to have to play their best if they are to be successful.
“We have to be extremely competitive at the line of scrimmage in order to be effective,” Dawsey said. “Our players continue to come to every practice with a great deal of purpose and determination.”
He knows it’s been a trying season so far but believes his players are close to turning it around.
“Obviously they have had some disappointments within the past few weeks but they understand that a play made here or there can make all the difference in your record,” Dawsey remarked. “But then again, we have never judged our teams by a record. Records can be deceiving so the only thing we concentrate on is how much we are willing to give from the time the clock starts to when it reads “0”. After all, isn’t that what really matters...every person is judged between the two dates found on their tombstone on what they gave not on what they got. As far back as I can remember our players have been coached to give of themselves all the time no matter what the circumstance. This team is no different than any other I have had the honor to be associated.”
Troy is feeling good after a dominant win over NP-Mansfield last week.
“Last week was another important win. North Penn has had our number the last few years and has a lot of talent,” said coach Jimmy Smith. “I was proud of the team. We had a great first half, and played well on both sides of the ball. We were fortunate enough to get some valuable experience for some of the younger players. This helps with depth issues that we have. That’s extremely important for us.”
Looking to this week he knows they face one of the premiere quarterbacks in the NTL in Towanda’s Tanner Kunkle.
“Managing Tanner Kunkle is a task for any team,” said Smith. “This Friday will be no different for us. He is one of those nightmare type players. He poses a threat to everybody. He is extremely dangerous. He’s fast, elusive, and tough. It’s hard to deal with a playmaker. It’s imperative we find a way to limit his touches. This week is a different type of challenge, we have been working hard all week to prepare for it.”
While the Knights haven’t won a game yet Troy isn’t taking them lightly.
“Towanda has had some early struggles, but a teams record is an unreliable indicator of a teams ability,” Smith said. “They have a great program. They have great team numbers, great coaches and community support. They are a team improving and gaining valuable experience every week. They are a fast team and have multiple explosive plays every game. They have the ability to score a lot of points. We are in no position to take this team lightly. We have to play clean, physical and win the battle up front to win Friday night football games. This week is no different.”
CV AT NORTH PENN-MANSFIELD, 7 P.M.
Two teams coming off very different weeks.
The Indians (1-3) earned their first victory in two years after their win against CMVT last Saturday while the Panthers (1-3) suffered a loss at Troy.
“It will be nice to play at home again,” NPM coach Tom Dickinson said.
Last week CV quarterback Seth Huyler left the game with an injury and didn’t return. It will make a difference if he is able to play.
“It all depends on CV is there quarterback is healthy,” Dickinson remarked. “He is a very good player and leads their team well.”
While it is still the first half of the season this is an important game for the Panthers if they want to make a run at the playoffs.
“We know this is a must win game for us, so that is the attitude we need to have in practice this week,” Dickinson said.
On the other side last week’s win was a shot in the arm CV needed.
“Kids are happy to get a win for sure but I believe they just want to keep getting better every week,” said coach Mike Schmitt. “We are so young I believe guys see this as a growth process and we are just getting started. We definitely practiced better this week after the win and we are more confidence in practice, how it will influence their game time confidence, I don’t know.”
CV showed flashes earlier in the season but Schmitt saw something last week that he hadn’t seen yet.
“Well it is a good story of building that grit that we have lacked,” he said. “I have seen moments of it at CV in my short time there and to see all the young men pull together and accomplish something that hadn’t been accomplished in a while. I am proud of them every week because every week we are taking steps to improving...this was just a big one.”
This week will be another big test for the Indians.
“North Penn has a good offensive scheme that they know and understand well,” Schmitt said. “So you have to be very balance on defense and disciplined which is tough with a young team for sure. Defensively they seem to understand what they are facing and align correctly so we have to make sure we understand our rules and hopefully we can match their play.”
WAVERLY AT MAINE-ENDWELL, 7 P.M.
The Wolverines (2-0) are feeling good after starting the year undefeated.
“We feel pretty good,” said Waverly coach Jason Miller. “There are very few people that would expect us to be in this position. We played pretty good the first two weeks, the goal is to keep on improving.”
The Spartans will be a different, difficult test for the Waverly.
“This is a little bit different deal,” Miller said. “It certainly is going to expose and basically illustrate what we need to work on. It’s a big game. We are going in 2-0, it is a lot different if we were any other record. We have nothing to lose. We got a little recognition in the state, they got a little recognition in the state. They are a really good football team. Go out and compete and not feel any pressure and just try and execute. Fun matchup early in the year. Big game because down the road all these big games have playoff implications.”
Miller sees this as a measuring stick type game for his young team.
“You look at the Forks and ME games and they are the kings of this division,” he remarked. “You have to beat one of them to get a home field advantage in the playoffs. Our goal is to simply make the playoffs, but we are 1-0 in the division and if you want to get a home game you have got to win.”
Several years ago Maine-Endwell won the Little League World Series. Now those kids are playing on the high school football team.
“They have tremendous speed,” said Miller. “All those kids that were part of that Little League World Series team are sophomores. Just tremendous athletes, just really skilled athletes. They run well, they catch well, they tackle well, there are very few weaknesses, they are used to competing and it’s a tough matchup.”
WELLSBORO AT HUGHESVILLE, 7 P.M.
The Hornets (3-1) are rolling as they take on Hughesville (0-4).
The Spartans have yet to win a game this season, their closest a 39-20 loss to Mifflinburg to start the year.
“They’re a much better team than their record reflects,” Wellsboro coach Matt Hildebrand said. “They’ve played some tough opponents up to this point. We can’t look at what their record is going into this game, they’re a good team that were going to have to play four quarters against for sure.”
Their running game as been on point so far — Aidan Hauser has rushed for over 600 yards and it’s not even the mid point of the season — but they would like to get more from their passing game.
“I think the passing game is definitely a focus for us this week,” remarked Hildebrand. “We need to bring a little more balance. I think we just need to be more consistent in the passing game, spread the ball out to the playmakers.”
He felt last week was their best game on the defensive side of the ball and hope to build on that this week.
“I was happy with what we did,” Hildebrand said. “Going into this week that hopefully continues. Their QB has a very strong arm, he can throw the ball very well. This week our secondary will be tested. (Hughesville) has run two different offenses, the wing-t and the spread, and that will put stress on our defense.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.