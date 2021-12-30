WINDSOR, N.Y. — A pair of Towanda wrestlers will compete in the semifinals of the Windsor Christmas Tournament this morning after strong showings on Wednesday.
Riley Vanderpool, a junior high sectional champ last year, was seeded 12th at 138 pounds but went 3-0. The freshman pinned the 21st, 5th and 13th seeds on his way to the semis.
Towanda’s other semifinalist is second-seeded and 2-0 Bryant Green at 189 pounds.
Green, a senior for the Knights, picked up both wins by fall to earn his spot in the semifinals.
Also alive for the Knights are Wyatt Stranger at 102 and Jace Gunther at 160 as both wrestlers went 2-1 on Wednesday.
Towanda heavyweight Jared Gunther went 2-2 on the day, while Shane Atwood was 1-2 at 118 pounds.
Wrestling will begin at 9 a.m. today.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.