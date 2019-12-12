MANSFIELD – After ending their Mansfield University field hockey careers by leading the team to the postseason for the first time since 2010, seniors Dana Evans and Brittany Ryan have joined an elite group in the history of the program when they were named to the Longstreth/NFHCA All-American Division II team, becoming the first pair to do so since 2009, the organization announced on Wednesday, Dec. 11.
Ryan and Evans were among 32 players to be selected to National Field Hockey Coaches Association All-American honors, while Ryan was one of five players to earn the second of their career after also earning first-team during her sophomore season.
Ryan and Evans are the fourth pair of teammates to be named to an All-American team and the first since Courtney Grunza ‘09 and Brittany Kostishion ’09 were named to second-team honors in 2009.
Ryan and Evans helped spark the Mounties to two wins during their rookie campaign, before notching back-to-back eight win seasons in 2017 and 2018. As seniors, the pair led the Mountaineers to their most wins since 2001 (12) and the first postseason berth since 2010.
Ryan is the fifth player in program-history to earn multiple All-American selections while joining Gretchen Reschke ‘02 as the only other player to earn two first-team honors.
Ryan was named First-Team All-PSAC goalkeeper after ranking first in the conference in saves (127) and 10th in the country in saves per game (6.68). Ryan’s six shutouts ranked fourth in the conference, while tying a program-record for shutouts in a season. The senior broke a 12-year old program record for shutouts in a career with 13 while notching double-digits saves four times on the year, including a 19-save effort against sixth-ranked Shippensburg, which ranked second in the conference for saves in a game.
“It’s an incredible honor and is hard to put into words what being selected means to me,” Ryan said. “This wouldn’t be possible without my incredible teammates. I’m so thankful for the four years I’ve spent playing for MU field hockey and my coaches and teammates past and present for everything they’ve done for me.”
Evans was named a Second-Team All-PSAC forward after proving to be one of the most dangerous goal scorers in the country. Evans ranked fourth in the nation in goals (19) and goals per game (1.00) while ranking near the top of the conference in points (fifth, 44) and shots on goal (seventh, 49). Evans notched three hat tricks on the year, including a three-goal, one-assist effort in a 4-3 postseason-clinching victory against Bloomsburg. Evans scored a goal in 11 games and multiple goals in five.
“It is such an honor to be named an All American for the first time, especially during my final season,” Evans commented. “Playing with this group of teammates and accomplishing so much together makes this such a special honor to me.”
“I would especially like to thank all my teammates because each of them helped build our team into what it is today,” Evans added. “I would also like to thank the coaches I have had over the past four years for giving me the opportunity to play field hockey and represent Mansfield University. Finally, I would like to thank my family and friends for their commitment to our team, and for traveling to our games and supporting our team.”
Ryan, Evans, Larissa Motts, Madison Wilinsky and Meghan Griffin were five of just 38 seniors across the country in Division II to be voted to participate in the 2019 Victory Sports Tours/NFHCA Senior Game.
It marks the third time a player has earned All-American distinction under fifth-year head coach Brittany Hansrote. In that time, Hansrote has propelled the Mounties into national contention, earning the No. 10 ranking in the national poll, while taking down one nationally ranked opponent and continuing to rewrite the program’s win-total record books. Hansrote was a two-time All-American selection at Mansfield earning 1st Team Honors in 2009 and 2nd Team recognition in 2008.
“I am extremely proud for Brittany and Dana on being selected to the All-American team,” explained Hansrote. “They both had stellar seasons this year and really earned this recognition.”
“This is yet another major milestone for our field hockey program as it has been ten years since we have had two players named All-American in one season,” Hansrote added. “As a coach and alumna, I couldn’t be more proud.”
Longstreth/NFHCA All-American Division II Team — http://nfhca.org/Awards/Release-AllAmerican_D2_2019.pdf
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.