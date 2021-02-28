A pair of NTL divers finished third at the District 4 diving championships on Saturday at Bloomsburg.
Joey Donovan of Towanda was third in the boys competition with a score of 263.60.
Caleb Yeaman of Lewisburg won at 359.35, followed by Renzo Yuasa of Danville at 307.25.
Emma Roe of Athens was third at 317.05 in the girls competition.
For the girls Gabrielle Hackett of Danville won at 339.20, followed by Ava Snyder of Central Columbia at 332.05.
Athens’ Raven Gardner was ninth at 202.95.
The top two divers for both the boys and girls qualified for states.
