Two NTL tennis players made the second round of the District IV girls’ singles Tournament over the weekend.
The tournament was split over two days due to rain, half being played on Saturday and the other half Monday.
Towanda’s Hannah Ryck won 6-3, 6-2 in the opening round over Muncy’s Faith Mihalick on Saturday.
On Monday she fell in the second round to Hughesville’s Carlee Pepper 6-2, 6-4.
CV’s Megan Wattles won her first round match-up 6-2, 6-0 over Wellsboro’s Abigail Colton on Saturday.
She lost 6-0, 6-1 to Bloomsburg’s Emily Keyeser in the next round.
NP-Liberty’s Daina Dawes lost 6-0, 6-0 to Central Columbia’s Tessa Gill in the opening round.
