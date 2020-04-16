The biggest thing for high school athletes was the uncertainty.
Would they get to have a spring sports season? Would they get to be back with their teammates, and return to school? And, if so, when?
For high school athletes, the uncertainty can be tough. The but ending up losing spring sports, especially for seniors, was scary.
Now, spring sports have been called off in Pennsylvania, and schools closed for the rest of the school year.
Over the next couple weeks we will talk with high school athletes and let their words be heard on what this entire situation is like for them.
For Canton’s Uriah Baillie this year was supposed to be something new in the spring.
He was planning to play two sports in the spring, but now that plan is over with spring sports canceled and school called off for the rest of the year.
“Having my spring sports canceled really hurt as bad as not having school itself,” Baillie said. “I was running track and playing baseball this year. I had big goals for both sports this year I wanted to achieve.”
The Canton senior knows that’s a common theme as athletes throughout the area had big goals going into this spring.
“I know a lot of kids, not just from my school, but other schools, that needed this year in sports to maybe break and set records and most of them are seniors and some juniors who really needed it,” Baillie said.
One of the challenges was the uncertainty for athletes.
“It was hard waiting and not knowing if we were ever going to go back to school or not,” Baillie said. “I just took it day by day and planned accordingly, trying to stay prepared to go back and stay focused on school when you could be doing so many more things is kind of hard.”
It’s tough not being able to play sports, but also hard knowing that his senior year won’t be spent with his friends at school.
“It’s really hard knowing that I’ll never be able to work as a team with my friends, my lifelong friends, to maybe make a state run or win districts.
“To me the hardest part about this entire thing is just wondering if I’ll ever get to see any of my classmates again. Not knowing if I’ll be able to walk across the stage with all of them, or have a good time at prom with them.”
While school has been canceled, Baillie hopes there is still a chance for the seniors to get recognized for their achievements in school.
“We all deserve to be honored the way everyone else has,” Baillie said. “I really hope we get to be honored with our diplomas on stage in front of our friends and family. For the past 12 to 13 years we’ve all been a big family.”
