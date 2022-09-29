Undefeated Trojans travel to take on winless Wellsboro tonight

Troy’s Clayton Smith drags an Athens defender during last week’s game at Alparon Park.

 Review Photo/MATT PATTON

WELLSBORO — The winless Wellsboro Hornets are set to host the undefeated Troy Trojans tonight for an NTL Large School division matchup.

Troy has used their potent run game to start their season 5-0, and is currently averaging 315 yards per game on the ground and amassing a total of 1,575 yards and 17 touchdowns already this season.