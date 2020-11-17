If you went off who made the PIAA Cross Country Championships, you may not have realized what kind of success Athens had this year.
They didn’t send anyone to Hershey this year, but a lot of that was due to the class they run in, and Covid changing the qualifying.
In a normal year, the Athens boys would have sent multiple runners to Hershey.
And, in Class A, Athens would have had runners littering the top of the leaderboards.
For the boys, both Kyle Anthony and Matt Gorsline would have been state qualifiers in a normal year.
And, the Athens boys were one of the top teams around, winning the NTL overall this year, going unbeaten on the season.
Let’s look at a few of the top runners for the Wildcats boys and girls this year.
KYLE ANTHONY
For Anthony the goal this year was to get to Hershey.
If this had been a normal year he would have qualified for the state meet, and while he wasn’t able to get there, he knows what kind of year he had.
“I came into the season with the goal of going to states,” Anthony said. “I told my coach that before the season and I knew I had to train harder to get there. I wasn’t expecting to do as good as I did, since last year I finished 41st. We were actually really close and would have made it without the restrictions. “
Now, Anthony knows he can set his goal of getting to Hershey next season.
“Next year definitely going to be fun,” he said. “I don’t like how there is a ton of pressure next year, I have just one more chance to do it.”
One thing that has been special for Anthony is seeing the Athens boys’ program grow over his career.
“I am very happy with that,” Anthony said. “I started in eighth grade, just going up with a really good team. It’s very nice to be one of the best teams, because when you do a sport you want to be the best if you are competitive. Our program is going to keep getting better if more runners keep joining.”
Having someone like Gorsline on the team just makes Anthony a better runner.
“I have always been super competitive and having Matt right at my level of running, having someone to run with whenever we want to run at the same pace, it’s very fun to run with him. Having someone at that level pushes you more.”
While this was an odd year, Anthony feels like it helped the team focus more in the summer on running with things shut down.
“I am very excited and I definitely am going to train even harder to hopefully move up a couple more positions (at districts),” Anthony said. “I am just excited to get to the summer and get to training for cross country again. Not having a normal year allowed us to focus more on running. It just wasn’t as stressful, there was nothing to do during the summer, we were able to train harder.”
Next summer things may be busier, but Anthony intends to have his focus still on running.
“I think I can do that,” he said. “I have a lot more going on this next summer, but it shouldn’t get in the way of running I don’t think.”
MATT GORSLINE
For Gorsline, just having a season was pretty special.
“It felt great to be able to race, being that some people didn’t have the opportunity to race this year,” Gorsline said. “I was glad I had the opportunity to do that.”
Finishing at districts in a place that would normally get him to states was special for the Athens runner.
“I am very happy with that, that was the goal for this year to make states,” Gorsline said. “Ultimately see how I’d be shaping up for next year.”
Getting to this point this year is good, Gorsline knows though he has to work to get back there next year.
“It just means next year I have to put in more work to solidify my spot,” Gorsline said.
Having Anthony on the team makes Gorsline a better runner.
“It helps a lot, because we both know each other’s strengths and how to push each other in races,” Gorsline said. “The competition between us both keeps us going.
“In a lot of races we like to not only race against the other people, but against each other, which pushes us to race faster.”
The success the team had this year was special.
“It was super nice, and it was another goal for this year, was to win the NTL again and hopefully we can do it again next year,” Gorsline said.
Running at districts against a dominant team like Lewisburg, Gorsline was able to see where Athens wanted to get to.
“It’s inspiring to see what they have done, and know they have put in a lot of work to get to where they are,” Gorsline said. “It helps me realize if we put in the work we can do the same thing.”
One thing this year was that Athens runners were able to reach fast times, despite only running in league meets all season.
“I think having the invites does help you, having the more people there makes you race faster, you get more adrenaline,” Gorsline said. “Having invites next year hopefully allows us to get faster times and maybe prepare us more for districts.”
CONNOR DAHL
This year was a special one, and Dahl made sure to enjoy every moment, especially beating Wyalusing, who won districts and was unbeaten last year, to cap an unbeaten year.
“It was a lot of fun,” Dahl said. “It was nice going undefeated this year and being able to go back to back NTL champs. Last year we had one loss, and we won in the big school, this year we were overall NTL champs because we were able to beat Wyalusing.
“It was kind of the big thing we were looking forward to (beating Wyalusing). We knew it was going to be super close and a tough race. It’s nice to be able to give them their first loss in the NTL in a while.”
Watching the dominant teams at districts, Dahl hopes that’s something that Athens can be in the future.
“It’s really interesting to see them (Lewisburg) run, the depth they have, have them being state champions,” Dahl said. “They keep bringing on people, I hope that’s what happens to Athens that we can have that depth and keep it going.
“It definitely kind of shows you that you don’t have to only have one good runner. You look at those teams and they have a whole bunch of amazing runners. Being able to see what you can achieve from having a good program.”
This year was a challenging year, with a late start, no invites, and limited practice time for some this sumer.
But, Dahl thinks despite everything the runners ran well, and will be even more ready for next year.
“It definitely was hard,” Dahl said. “Having to prepare for that having to prepare for restrictions made us train harder to try and meet those requirements to run at states. You have to run that fast and put in that much more work than last year.
“You will be able to run those tough races (invites next year). We had two guys that they were going to states without restrictions. It should be a breeze for them to go next year without those restrictions.”
Overall Dahl was happy to see the team’s success this year.
“I’m pretty happy with how it all turned out,” he said. “It was all about how much people were willing to put in, all about people working in the summer and slowly Athens got better until we got to where we are now.”
GIRLS
For the girls, there is a lot of youth, with big hopes for the future.
Emma Bronson spent all year as one of the best runners in the NTL. If she ran in Class A she makes states this year, but AA is a different challenge with so many great runners.
The future is bright for Athens with a lot of freshmen, including Thea Bentley.
EMMA BRONSON
Not getting invites to face the runners she would see in districts was tough.
But, for Bronson, just running this fall was special.
“It was good to be able to have our season, I wasn’t sure if we’d be able to but we did which was nice,” Bronson said. “It was different without having without having the invites. Because you are used to racing twice a week instead of only once. It just made it a little more difficult to shorten our times because we weren’t racing as much.”
Without the competition throughout the season, Bronson improvised and worked at times with the great boys team that Athens has.
“Without being able to run with kids from outside the NTL I got to run with the boys, which helped make running faster easier.
“I think it was a pretty good season with pretty good times. I think it put me in a good position to run even faster next year.”
Running in AA is tough, but she likes the challenge.
“It’s definitely difficult running in AA because we run against some of the best teams in the state who run faster,” she said. “It’s different than all the other NTL schools in A.
“It’s definitely different because we aren’t used to running against all the girls in AA since we don’t race those girls except for at districts, which makes it difficult.”
Next year Bronson will have her sister on varsity, and that’s something she knows will make both of them better.
“I think it will be really fun to be able to run with her next year,” Bronson said. “I have trained with her for some time. It will be fun to race with her for the first time.
“It will definitely help being able to race her because we can push each other. We can work together to run really fast times.”
While she will be just a junior next year, Bronson will be one of the few upperclassmen on the team.
“It will definitely be different being an upperclassmen,” Bronson said. “There will be a lot of girls younger than me.”
THEA BENTLEY
One of those younger girls on the Athens Wildcats team is Bentley.
For the freshman it was fun being on varsity this year.
“I liked this season it was really good running up with the high schoolers,” Bentley said. “I liked it a lot. It was just better than middle school. I like being able to do the course more than once.”
Watching the boys’ success, Bentley hopes the girls can get there to.
“I hope we will be able to work up with that, especially next year when there are more people on the team hopefully,” Bentley said.
One thing that made the transition to varsity easier for Bentley is that the team was mostly other young girls.
“I ran with most of them in junior high last year,” Bentley said. “Really Emma was the only person older.”
Next year Bentley is hoping that she, and the team, can find even more success.
“I am very excited,” she said. “I feel like we can really push each other next year. If there isn’t Covid we can have invitationals instead of just one race.”
