ULSTER — The Northern Tier League has a storied history when it comes to the sport of wrestling. Over the decades, the region has produced a long list of state champions and other standouts who went on to make noise at the college level.
One thing the area has been lacking was a place for wrestlers — from newcomers to future state medalists — to train in the offseason.
Former Wyalusing standout and 1999 state champion Dave Patrick decided to change that.
Patrick has opened the United Training Facility in Ulster for wrestlers in the Twin Tiers with the goals of helping area athletes train in a more competitive atmosphere and having them learn from a wide array of coaches who will be coming into the facility as clinicians.
Patrick decided to open the training facility after seeing how much time and money it took to get his kids tougher competition at clubs that were a couple hours away.
“We traveled a little bit last year, doing the club, and it’s a long way to go. Most people can’t afford to go or get away,” said Patrick, who also saw the NTL come up short in the postseason last year and wanted to help the entire league. “After my son made states this (past) year and just seeing all the way through with the NTL struggling at districts and regionals, that was a big thing ... I’ve got three boys and I want to make sure they have something and everybody else (in the area does, too).”
Since the facility opened this spring, wrestlers have had the chance to train with some people most NTL fans will be familiar with. Former Wyalusing state champ and Penn State wrestler Creighton Edsell, Troy state champ and Lehigh University wrestler Sheldon Seymour, Athens state champ and 2023 Division III national qualifier Gavin Bradley and former Division III national champion Garrett Wesneski from Canton have all been in the room this summer.
It’s not just local guys who have been working as coaches at UTF, as former two-time PIAA champ and two-time Division I All-American Andy Rendos and former three-time Wisconsin state champ and two-time Division I All-American Matt Pell, who both now coach at Wellsboro, have been regulars in the room.
Another goal for Patrick was to get college coaches to come to Bradford County to teach area wrestlers and build relationships that could prove beneficial in the future.
Lycoming College coach Roger Crebs, Bloomsburg University coach Marcus Gordon, Bucknell University coach Dan Wirnsberger and Clarion University coach Keith Ferraro are all coming to the facility in August.
“I want to use it as (a place) where the kids get access to great clinicians ... We’re going to be having college coaches come up so they can start interacting with kids, give those kids opportunities and give the kids a chance to meet them,” said Patrick.
Patrick has used the connections he has made through the sport of wrestling to help the kids in the Twin Tiers.
“I’m fortunate, some of my college buddies and former opponents are now Division I coaches. They’re excited about it because it concentrates their efforts in the recruiting atmosphere, when they can come into the room, build relationships and meet some of the kids who are on their radar,” said Patrick. “Everybody is familiar with this part of PA. Whether it’s up or down, everybody is familiar with this part of PA as far as historically (the type of) kids that are here.”
When Patrick was wrestling for Wyalusing, the program was filled with talent and the wrestling room provided enough of a challenge for him and his teammates. In recent years, some high school programs have struggled to get good numbers, which limits the competition kids will get in the room. The United Training Facility can be a place for those wrestlers to get that “iron sharpens iron” type of practice.
“It’s completely different nowadays. I was blessed. I tell my son, ‘Cole, the difference was for me is the type of people we had in our room.’ I know our senior year we had five guys who were No. 1 or No. 2 in the state in our room. That was different. We kind of had our own club,” Patrick said.
“Most of the kids nowadays, and we see it predominantly in the NTL and other areas where some of programs are down tremendously, so you’ve got kids who are part of good programs who are just looking to get that additional partner or get that work in,” he continued. “Some of the kids need it because they don’t have anybody in the room at their respective school to work out with, so they are looking forward to coming after practice, coming in and working with other guys in the league.”
Patrick said the response from the local wrestling community has been incredible.
“The amount of interest has been even more than I expected ... In the first week we were shared over 8,000 times between people, which is crazy,” he said.
While it’s exciting for Patrick to see strong numbers from the start, the former PA state champ is looking to build something special that will be helping wrestlers succeed on and off the mat for years to come.
“It really is just creating a culture. I told kids that we’re not here just to wrestle more. More wrestling is not necessarily the key element to success,” Patrick said. “You guys are going to meet people who have different levels and degrees of success. You are going to learn mindset. You’re going to learn what we as coaches and other (successful) people, what they believe and what it means to be a wrestler. That means in the classroom, outside of the classroom, in the mat room, so there’s a lot of things we want to implement and instill in them here.”
The United Training Facility is located at 23449 Route 220 in Ulster. Check out www.unitedtf.com for more information.
