The biggest thing for high school athletes at this time is the uncertainty.
Will they get to have a spring sports season? Will they get to be back with their teammates, and return to school? And, if so, when?
For high school athletes, the uncertainty can be tough. The thought of losing spring sports, especially for seniors, is scary.
Things are looking bleak with all college sports calling off their spring schedules, and pro leagues looking at possible May, or even June, returns.
Over the next couple weeks we will talk with high school athletes and let their words be heard on what this entire situation is like for them.
SHANE FUHREY
Wyalusing, senior
The Rams senior is a three-sport athlete, but baseball has always been one of his favorites.
Now, he’s not so sure what is going to happen. He’s not sure if he’s already played his last high school baseball game or not.
“It’s really tough,” Fuhrey said. “It’s weird communication, no one really knows what’s happening. If we are going to get to practice anytime soon. We don’t even know if we are going back to school.
“It’s kind of a big worry in my mind (losing the whole season). Baseball is something I have done forever. It’s probably my favorite sport. Seeing some of my friends coming back from college. Even seeing the NCAA canceled, no one ever thought that would happen. You prep so many hours and something like this and it’s something you never expected in a million years.”
When he saw friends return from college. When he saw pro sports leagues cancel events, and colleges end their winter and spring sports seasons, it all started to sink in for Fuhrey that he could lose part, or all, of his baseball season.
“It’s kind of gotten more real as it’s gone on,” he said. “It didn’t hit me the first few days. Practice was canceled Friday and we went home, it just didn’t seem real at first. It’s crazy. It’s starting to sit in more, maybe I’m done with high school sports. Maybe I’m done with high school.
“It’s crazy, we are obviously worried about not having prom and stuff like that. If we are out the two weeks we originally planned on, or if it will be longer. We don’t know if we are going to miss prom, don’t know if we are going to miss baseball, you have no idea. A good friend of mine is going into the Air Force Academy and he’s shipping out in June no matter what. You are used to spending so much time with your friends, and it’s all gone.”
Every senior always knows any game could be their last.
You could have an injury. You could miss the playoffs, or get eliminated early from the postseason.
But, that’s different for Fuhrey. At least it was something you controlled. This is completely out of his control.
“It’s weird, even if you were going to go out with an injury or your team did not make the playoffs, you are going out on your own terms. If you got injured, at least you had the chance and it didn’t work out. You don’t get to go out on your terms with this. You don’t get to have your senior night.”
We are in a world where athletes have social media. They have cell phones. They can keep up with their teammates and classmates, while not in school.
Still, it doesn’t make up for not being there each day, for the memories they area ll miss.
“It’s huge with social media, it’s pretty easy to message my friends, or the baseball team,” Fuhrey said. “I imagine it was more difficult years ago. But, it’s not going to make up for everything. You still will have the chance to speak with them or talk to them, but it’s crazy you could lose the big things. You could lose things like prom or graduation. It’s crazy to lose all the interaction. It’s almost like going through withdrawl.”
One of the other challenges for athletes is all of them staying in shape, ready to go for a season, when they aren’t sure that season will ever come.
“I imagine it’s going to be pretty difficult if we get going,” Fuhrey said. “Individually it’s up to each person to get some swings at home. Play catch with their dad maybe. It’s going to be really difficult getting in the swing of things. It’s going to be weird having that break, you have to take it upon yourself.
“It’s tough to work for something you can’t exactly see happening. You aren’t sure you are going to have a season. It’s hard to work for something you don’t know is definitely happening. Not having that sure end goal is weird, it’s tough.”
