USA Wrestling releases schedule and website for Senior Nationals in Coralville, Oct. 9-11; Q&A on event also provided
USA Wrestling has finalized the schedule and posted an official event website for the Senior Nationals, which will be hosted at the new Xtream Arena & GreenState Family Fieldhouse in Coralville, Iowa, October 9-11.
The schedule features three days of competition, which will showcase the nation’s top international-style wrestlers, competing in the three Olympic disciplines: men’s freestyle, women’s freestyle and Greco-Roman.
Extensive information on the Senior Nationals has been posted on an official event website at:
The schedule for the Senior Nationals will include the six Olympic weight classes in each discipline. There will be a one-match finals, as is traditional at the Senior Nationals. Athletes will be able to register starting August 20.
However, if United World Wrestling confirms that the proposed 2020 Senior World Championships meets the conditions to be held and USA Wrestling decides to attend, the event format could change. The Sport Committee in each of the disciplines will meet to consider using this event as a 2020 World Team Trials, which could change the number of weight classes and the competition format.
In an effort to answer a variety of questions about the Senior Nationals for athletes, coaches, team leaders and fans, USA Wrestling has developed a Q&A document, which can be accessed at:
Fans will be able to order tickets starting at 12:00 noon on Monday, August 3 by visiting www.xtreamarena.com. Ticket prices for the Senior Nationals will be:
• All Session Adult $45
• All Session Youth $25
• Single Day Adult $35
• Single Day Youth $15
• All Session Coaches $20 (must have current USAW Leader Membership)
The event will be broadcast by FloWrestling.
For more information, contact Gary Abbott, USA Wrestling at gabbott@usawrestling.org or via cell phone at 719-659-9637 or Luke Eustice, Manager of Sport Development at Think Iowa City at luke@thinkiowacity.com or via phone at 319-337-6592.
SENIOR NATIONALS
At Coralville, Iowa, October 9-11
Sessions and schedule subject to change
Event Schedule
Monday, October 5
5:00 p.m. — Online Athlete Registration Deadline — If you miss this deadline, you can still sign up for Late Online Registration up until the day before competition. See below.
5:00 PM (Central Time)
Tuesday, October 6
TBA — Virtual Seeding Meeting — Zoom
Thursday, October 8
7:00 p.m. — Late Online Registration & Weight Verification Deadline (must be done the night before)
Greco-Roman (60 KG, 67 KG, 77 KG, 87 KG, 97 KG, 130 KG)
Women’s Freestyle (50 KG, 53 KG, 57 KG)
Friday, October 9
6:30 a.m. to 7:30 a.m. — Doors Open for Workout — Athletes and Coaches Only. All athletes and coaches must have face covering on before entering arena.
7:30 a.m.-8:00 a.m.- Medical and Weigh-in – SCRATCH. All athletes and coaches must have face covering on before entering arena.
Greco-Roman (60 KG, 67 KG, 77 KG, 87 KG, 97 KG, 130 KG)
Women’s Freestyle (50 KG, 53 KG, 57 KG)
8:30 a.m. — Doors Open *All Spectators must have face covering on before entering arena.
10:00 a.m.– 2:30 p.m. – (6 mats) — Session I: Preliminaries, Quarterfinals and Consolations
Greco-Roman (60 KG, 67 KG, 77 KG, 87 KG, 97 KG, 130 KG)
Women’s Freestyle (50 KG, 53 KG, 57 KG)
4:30 p.m.– 8:00 p.m.– (6 mats) — Session II: Semifinals and Consolations
Greco-Roman (60 KG, 67 KG, 77 KG, 87 KG, 97 KG, 130 KG)
Women’s Freestyle (50 KG, 53 KG, 57 KG)
7:00 p.m. — Late Online Registration & Weight Verification Deadline (must be done the night before)
Women’s Freestyle (62 KG, 68 KG, 76 KG)
Men’s Freestyle (57 KG, 65 KG, 74 KG, 86 KG , 97 KG, 125 KG)
Saturday, October 10
6:30 a.m. to 7:30 a.m. — Doors Open for Workout — Athletes and Coaches Only. All athletes and coaches must have face covering on before entering arena.
7:30 a.m.-8:00 a.m.- Medical and Weigh-in – SCRATCH. All athletes and coaches must have face covering on before entering arena.
Women’s Freestyle (62 KG, 68 KG, 76 KG)
Men’s Freestyle (57 KG, 65 KG, 74 KG, 86 KG , 97 KG, 125 KG)
7:30 a.m.-8:00 a.m.- Medical and Weigh-in – SCRATCH. All athletes and coaches must have face covering on before entering arena.
Greco-Roman (60 KG, 67 KG, 77 KG, 87 KG, 97 KG, 130 KG)
Women’s Freestyle (50 KG, 53 KG, 57 KG)
8:30 a.m. — Doors Open. All Spectators must have face covering on before entering arena.
10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. – (2 mats): Session III: Consolation Semifinals, 3rd Place, 5th Place and 7th Place
Greco-Roman (60 KG, 67 KG, 77 KG, 87 KG, 97 KG, 130 KG)
Women’s Freestyle (50 KG, 53 KG, 57 KG)
10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. – (4 mats) — Session III: Preliminaries
Women’s Freestyle (62 KG, 68 KG, 76 KG)
Men’s Freestyle (57 KG, 65 KG, 74 KG, 86 KG , 97 KG, 125 KG)
4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. – (6 mats): Session IV: Quarterfinals, Semifinals and Consolations
Women’s Freestyle (62 KG, 68 KG, 76 KG)
Men’s Freestyle (57 KG, 65 KG, 74 KG, 86 KG , 97 KG, 125 KG)
7:00 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. – (1 mat): Session V: Championship Finals
Greco-Roman (60 KG, 67 KG, 77 KG, 87 KG, 97 KG, 130 KG)
Women’s Freestyle (50 KG, 53 KG, 57 KG)
Sunday, October 11
6:30 a.m. to 7:30 a.m. — Doors Open for Workout — Athletes and Coaches Only. All athletes and coaches must have face covering on before entering arena.
7:30 a.m.-8:00 a.m.- Medical and Weigh-in – SCRATCH. All athletes and coaches must have face covering on before entering arena.
Women’s Freestyle (62 KG, 68 KG, 76 KG)
Men’s Freestyle (57 KG, 65 KG, 74 KG, 86 KG , 97 KG, 125 KG)
8:30 a.m. — Doors Open. All Spectators must have face covering on before entering arena.
10:00 a.m.– 2:00 p.m. – (4 mats): Session VI: Consolation, Consolation Semifinals, 3rd Place, 5th Place and 7th Place
Women’s Freestyle (62 KG, 68 KG, 76 KG)
Men’s Freestyle (57 KG, 65 KG, 74 KG, 86 KG , 97 KG, 125 KG)
3:00 p.m – 4:30 p.m.– (1 mat): Session VII: Championship Finals
Women’s Freestyle (62 KG, 68 KG, 76 KG)
Men’s Freestyle (57 KG, 65 KG, 74 KG, 86 KG , 97 KG, 125 KG)
Sessions and schedule subject to change
