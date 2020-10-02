With Troy and Canton both shut down until mid-October with Covid cases, it’s a much smaller local football schedule this week.
Just a pair of NTL games are on the slate this week, both of them in the Valley.
WHAT: TOWANDA (0-2) AT ATHENS (2-0), 7 P.M.
ON THE LINE: The Black Knights look to get their first win, while Athens looks to stay unbeaten.
THE SKINNY: After a bye week, the Black Knights take to the road looking for their first win, while Athens won at Wyalusing last week and will try and move to 3-0 on the year.
For Towanda, the week off was beneficial.
“We are feeling pretty well at this point in the season,” Towanda coach Craig Dawsey said. “We had a chance to work on fundamental things and get healthy.”
Athens was happy to be back last week, and the win at Wyalusing felt good after a week off due to a cancelation last minute against Canton.
“Whenever you win on the road it is a good feeling,” Athens coach Jack Young said. “The kids made improvement especially considering the unexpected week off with Canton. After learning from the film, the guys know there is a lot of room for improvement.
“The unexpected week off was definitely a disappointment. It can mess with your psychy for sure. After a slow week of practice we made improvements and were able to put it all together on the road. We need to learn where we can improve and definitely need to finish better.”
The Black Knights know that Athens will be a tough opponent.
“Athens is a solid football team that does things fundamentally well in all phases of the game,” Dawsey said. “As always they are sound in what they do all four quarters. We have to keep getting better at the small details in order to be competitive.”
Despite their record the Wildcats know they have to be prepared against Towanda.
“Towanda has a lot of kids playing each week and many of them are young kids,” Young said. “We have to be prepared to defend the field and keep doing the little things defensively to keep them off track. Defensively, they have played pretty solid football. They haven’t been pushed around and their secondary is playing well. We must control the line of scrimmage on offense and be patient with what we’re doing.
“We need to stay on track with taking care of the little things and we must continue to improve upon eliminating many small mistakes we’ve made over our first two games. Too many correctable penalties have hurt us.”
IN THE SPOTLIGHT: Both coaches talked about three players that have stood out early in the season either because of their improvement, or the hard work they are putting in.
TOWANDA:
— We have been really impressed with sophomore Wyatt Delamater as he is getting better on both sides of the ball.
— Haven Benjamin-Fee has done a great job since summer being a leader by example in practice and in games. I am proud of Haven and how he has matured since last year.
— The most impressive player we have has been Mason Johnson. Mason has been a great leader and has not missed one practice since being injured. Usually, it is standard that kids who are injured will miss practices. We have to constantly remind injured players that injury does not come before obligation and responsibility to the team. Mason has been an inspiration with his positive attitude and leadership.
ATHENS:
Our senior leadership has been great.
Shayne Reid is a motor that never stops.
Karter Rude gets better every day.
JJ Babcock will break out at some point.
Our Three Sophomores have been outstanding…Mason Lister, Caleb Nichols, & Chris Bathgate.
WHAT: WYALUSING (2-1) AT SAYRE (1-1), 7 P.M.
ON THE LINE: The Rams look to get back on track after a loss last week, while Sayre looks for their second straight win.
THE SKINNY: The Redskins picked up their first win last week against CV, and now they play host to a good Wyalusing team.
“The team is feeling good, they know they need to get better at finishing the game,” Sayre coach Kevin Gorman said.
After a bye week, the Redskins were ready for last week.
“The team was ready to go,” Gorman said. “It was a long two weeks. But, they were excited to play again.”
For the Rams it was a tough last week, but they know they can learn from the game.
“The kids are feeling fine,” Wyalusing coach Jimmy Buchman said. “They know the mistakes that were made and what we need to do to improve. Last week against Athens was a good, hard fought defensive game. They came out on top.
“The reason Athens won that game is because they controlled the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball. When a team controls the line of scrimmage chances are they win the game. Very simple. It was another very competitive game like it usually is.”
The Rams know this week they have to take care of the little things and do a good job up front.
“We have to get back to basics and fundamentals,” Buchman said. “Putting the focus on the line of scrimmage will be our focus this week. Nothing crazy, simply playing more physical and improving our fundamentals.”
Sayre knows they face a tough test this week.
“I think they are a good team,” Gorman said. “They have a nice receiver and a quarterback. They both can take over the game. Their line is big and can move people.
“We just need to keep getting better this week. I think we were alright last week, but we need to get the mistakes out of the way. Three touchdowns called back and we cannot have that.”
IN THE SPOTLIGHT: Both coaches talked about three players that have stood out early in the season either because of their improvement, or the hard work they are putting in.
SAYRE:
— Logan Chapman has really impressed just by the improvement. He had to sit behind some good players the past two years but I think that just made him better. He also works really hard at learning everything about the defense so he can be a coach on the field.
— Josh Arnold has impressed us from the start of camp. We didn’t know what we were going to get out of him this year but he has worked hard and brings an intensity to the field. You know you are going to get everything he has when he is on the field. He has gotten a lot better running routes and knowing the defense.
— Dylan Watkins has stepped up in a big way for us. We lost our whole secondary and that is always tough to fill. He is a smart kid so he can play corner or safety for us. With him out there it is like having an extra coach to make sure we are getting in the right check. He has really taken some big steps forward from last year and has been a good surprise.
WYALUSING:
— Mitchell Burke- playmaker. Very athletic QB, that is elusive as a runner, along with having a strong arm.
— Kashawn Cameron- Playmaker. Fast, quick, athletic and smart. He is having the year that I expected him to have. Slowly becoming a leader.
— Ken Warfle- sophomore OL/DL. Strong and aggressive. Ken is a second year starter as a sophomore. He is really playing well on both sides of the ball. Huge improvement with this kid in one year. Good work ethic.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.