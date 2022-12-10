TOWANDA — The Towanda wrestling program will induct two new members into its Hall of Fame before Monday’s dual meet with visiting Tunkhannock.
The newest members of the Towanda Wrestling Hall of Fame are Caleb Vanderpool and Jake Lamphere, who both graduated from Towanda in 2008.
“You couldn’t ask for better kids. I’ve known them since they were in diapers probably. They’re the same age as my son, they all graduated together and they all wrestled on really solid teams for us,” said Towanda coach Bill Sexton. “Caleb and Jake were four-year letterman for us. Both of them won 100 matches.”
Vanderpool was a four-year varsity starter, who put together one of the most spectacular careers in Black Knight wrestling history.
When his career was over, Vanderpool left Towanda as the program’s all-time leader in wins with 166, team points with 596, career dual-meet wins with 119 and wins in a single season with 49. He finished one dual meet season with a perfect 33-0 record.
Vanderpool is Towanda’s only four-time North Section champion and the first Black Knight grappler to win a sectional, district and regional title in the same season.
During his senior year, Vanderpool would take home a third-place medal from the PIAA Championships at 140 pounds.
“Caleb is our all-time leader with 166 wins. He’s a state place winner for us and district, region and section champ for us — and the only four-time section champion we’ve ever had,” Sexton said.
Lamphere was a four-year varsity letterman for the Black Knights as he wrestled between 152 and 171 pounds during his career.
During his time with the Black Knights, Lamphere would rack up 106 wins, including 60 by fall — most of which came from his dominant cross-body and split scissor techniques.
Lamphere won a North Section title and medaled at districts and regionals during his senior season.
“Jake was just a really solid, devastating leg wrestler in the middle of our lineup. A guy who really punished opponents and pinned people. He was a tough kid,” Sexton said of Lamphere.
Both Vanderpool and Lamphere were key members of teams that won 107 dual meets, four NTL championships, three North Section team titles, qualified for the state dual meet championships three times and won two District IV Dual meet crowns.
