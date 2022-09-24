TOWANDA – After a back-and-forth first half at the Endless Mountain Sports Complex, the Black Knights of Towanda would roll over the Wellsboro Hornets en route to a 41-19 victory.
“I’m so proud of these young guys,” Towanda Coach Craig Dawsey said. “They’ve been under a lot of adversity the last few weeks, and they’ve been questioning themselves a little bit, and we’ve just had great senior leadership that kept us together.”
The seniors for Towanda showed out in the win, but sophomore Riley Vanderpool stole the show.
Vanderpool would do it all in the win, scoring five touchdowns that included three on the ground, one 95-yard kickoff return, and even a 28-yard touchdown pass.
“I feel great,” Vanderpool said of his performance. “The line was outstanding tonight. If they didn’t block as well as they did, then I wouldn’t have scored the five touchdowns.”
It was a complete team effort, and the Black Knights would need to battle back from adversity early on to pick up the win.
Wellsboro would get on the board first, marching down the field on a nine-play 65-yard drive, finished off by a Conner Adams 20-yard keeper with just over four minutes left in the first.
The Hornets would miss the extra point but held a 6-0 lead heading into the second frame.
In the second quarter, Wellsboro would extend their lead, and after two back-breaking penalties by the Towanda defense, Adams would find Jack Poirier on a slant for a 19-yard touchdown to push their advantage to 13-0.
But Towanda would finally get the spark they needed to rally.
“We love the fight,” Vanderpool said. “We wanted a win badly, so we just move on, and we keep going. We just want to keep playing.”
On the ensuing kickoff, Vanderpool would make his first of many trips to the end zone.
He would catch the ball at the five-yard line, make a move, and take it 95 yards to the house to close the gap to 13-7.
Wellsboro would cough the ball up on their next possession, and Jodey Sullivan would recover, setting up Towanda in Wellsboro territory.
With just under six minutes left in the half Vanderpool would find paydirt for the second time of the night on a nine-yard run and give the Black Knights their first lead of the contest game at 14-13.
But Wellsboro would once again respond, and Adams would take the following kickoff to the house and give the Hornets a 19-14 lead heading into the break.
From that point on, it was all Towanda.
“I think the kids just understood that this is what we have to do,” Dawsey said of his halftime message to his team. “There were no big adjustments made or anything like that. I think it just comes down to who wants it more.”
The Black Knights would score on their next three possessions.
They would open the half and march down the field on a 66-yard, 11-play drive as Vanderpool punched it in from five yards out.
After a Justin Schoonover interception on Wellsboro’s next drive, Vanderpool would take the very next play 33 yards for a touchdown to bring the score to 27-19.
Grady Flynn would connect with Justin Schoonover on their next drive on a 32-yard pass for a touchdown and extend their lead to 34-19.
Towanda would notch their final touchdown of the game in the fourth, with Vanderpool finding a new way to score on the evening, throwing a pass to his quarterback Flynn deep across the middle of the field for a 28-yard touchdown to bring the game to its final count of 41-19.
Vanderpool would finish his day with 213 yards of total offense – 28 passing and 185 rushing – and was unstoppable throughout.
Flynn also had one of his best games of the season, tossing for 98 yards, one touchdown, and one interception on 11 attempts, catching one pass for 28 yards and a touchdown, and rushing for 18 yards.
Schoonover would haul in three passes for 53 yards and a touchdown while Elias Shrawder added two catches for 45 yards.
The defense also stepped up in a big way, pitching a shutout in the second half, and forcing two turnovers to lift Towanda to a win.
“I think this gives us a little confidence,” Dawsey said of picking up the win. “The last few games Coach (Ryan) Larcom, our offensive coordinator, hasn’t been around. He’s been dealing with some issues, so he and Nate Ross have been working on calling plays and doing a great job, but Ryan is still instrumental. He can’t be here and we wish him the best and wish him to get back as soon as possible. But with all the adversity we’ve had, from the games we lost and coach Larcom, I’m just really proud of these guys.”
Towanda now sits with a 2-3 record and will face off against Athens on the road next Friday at 7 p.m. to take on the 3-2 Wildcats who are coming off a 32-7 loss to Troy.
