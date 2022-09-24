VANDERPOOL TD

Towanda’s Riley Vanderpool maneuvers through the defense on his way to the end zone during their win over Wellsboro on Friday.

 Review Photo/NICK COYLE

TOWANDA – After a back-and-forth first half at the Endless Mountain Sports Complex, the Black Knights of Towanda would roll over the Wellsboro Hornets en route to a 41-19 victory.

“I’m so proud of these young guys,” Towanda Coach Craig Dawsey said. “They’ve been under a lot of adversity the last few weeks, and they’ve been questioning themselves a little bit, and we’ve just had great senior leadership that kept us together.”