WESTFIELD — Kannon VanDuzer earned medalist honors with an 80 and Colton Watkins shot an 87 as Sayre defeated the field in Tuesday’s Northern Tier League golf match at River Valley Golf Club.
The Redskins finished with a team score of 365, 10 strokes better than second place Wellsboro. Wyalusing was third with a 381, followed by Athens with a 400 and Towanda with a 404. Cowanesque Valley finished with a 427 and North Penn-Mansfield with a 431.
The six wins give Sayre a league-best 15-3 record. Sitting in second percentage points behind at 19-4 is Wellsboro. Wyalusing and Athens are tied for third at 16-7, with Towanda (7-16), CV (5-18) and North Penn-Mansfield rounding out the field.
VanDuzer had birdies on the first and 15th holes to lead Sayre’s charge. Dom Fabbri scored with a 95 and Dylan Seck had a 103.
Wellsboro was led by Hannalee Cleveland with an 89 and four Hornets broke 100. Andrew Merriman had a 94, Blake Hamblin carded a 95 and Hayden Zuchowski had a 97.
Wyalusing also had four players break 100 led by Nick Salaman and Kaeden Kusmierz with matching 94s. Grady Cobb added a 96 and Trehnon Hugo had a 97.
Athens was paced by Evan Cooper, whose 88 featured a birdie on the 15th hole. Dylan Saxon had a 98, Keaton Sinsabaugh scored with a 106 and the Wildcats had their choice of Lucas Kraft and Nick Jacob, who each carded a 108.
Garrett Chapman led Towanda with a 90 and Ryan Elliot had a 93.
Cowanesque Valley was led by Jordan Vargeson with a 94; and North Penn-Mansfield had Andrew Green shoot an 87 and Adynn Wheeland finished with a 97.
The league will reconvene on Wednesday at 1:30 p.m. at Towanda Golf Club.
