Sayre’s Kannon VanDuzer shot a 79 to earn medalist honors a the District 4 golf qualifier at White Deer on Wednesday.
VanDuzer will move on to the District golf championships, where he will be one of 18 NTL golfers in the field. Wellsboro, CV and North Penn-Mansfield have five golfers each, Towanda had two and Sayre has one.
There were 29 golfers at the qualifier, with six advancing to districts. Golfers had to shoot 88 or better to reach districts.
Dylan Seck of Sayre just missed making it with an 89 and Brady Smith of Athens was one shot back from that with a 90.
Towanda’s Ryan Elliott shot 95, Kyler Setzer of
Athens shot 104, Garrett Chapman of Towanda had a 105 and Will Pitcher of Towanda shot 114.
FROM LAST WEEK
Horseheads 199, Towanda 268
Tyler Hawley had a 45 for Towanda at Willowcreek and Ryan Elliott shot a 50.
Will Pitcher shot 52, Garrett Chapman had a 55 and Evan Hughes shot a 66.
Seth Conway of Horseheads earned medalist honors with a 33, Zach Locke shot 37, Matt Printup had a 40, Evan Hatch a 43, Luke Conway a 46 and Nick Harvey shot 48.
