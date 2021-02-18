With Troy down two with under thirty seconds to play, everyone at the Troy Commons building thought that Ty Barrett would take the last shot for the Trojans. That included the Wellsboro defense. So, when the district’s leading scorer drove right, three Hornets collapsed on him. That’s exactly what Troy wanted. Barrett kicked to the corner, and the ball found its way to Ethan Van Noy at the top of the three point arc. VanNoy rose up and buried the triple with thirteen seconds remaining, and after a Trojan defensive stop and made foul shots, Troy found themselves with a commanding two game lead with just only ten days left in the chase for the NTL title, as they won 60-57.
“They went to a box and one on Ty so that opens basically everything up for everyone else,” VanNoy said after the game. “It’s a feeling I’ve never had before.”
Barrett scored exactly half of Troy’s total points, as the junior star dazzled in his much-anticipated matchup against Wellsboro shutdown defender Darryn Callahan. Callahan played him well, and Barrett didn’t have any trips to the foul line, but his signature shot making was on display. Troy trailed by nine points late in the first half, but a three before the break coupled with eight straight tough points to start the second half got Troy back in the game.
“I had those moves open in the first half, but I didn’t want to force it,” Barrett said. “In the second half I knew I could get back to those moves.”
Junior Mason Imbt recorded his 500th career rebound in the fourth quarter, and while it was a quiet night on the stat sheet for Imbt, his defensive adjustments limited Wellsboro center Liam Manning to only six points in the second half, after 12 in the first half.
“We changed how we played defense on Manning in the second half,” Troy Coach Steve Renzi said. “That’s a great team win.”
VanNoy had 10 points for Troy and Zeb Oldroyd had nine points. Jake Deitrick had six points and Imbt had five.
Manning led Wellsboro with 18 points and Peyton McClure had 12 points, while Isaac Keane had 10 points.
Conner Adams had nine points, Callahan had six and Drew Manning had two points.
McClure had two assists, two steals and two rebounds and Callahan had four assists and four boards.
Manning had six rebounds and two assists and Keane had four assists and four rebounds.
