Troy 3, Hughesville 0
TROY — Troy volleyball won its first game of the season on Saturday, sweeping Hughesville 3-0 at home on Saturday.
After taking the first set 25-9, the Trojans picked up 25-6 and 25-8 victories to complete the sweep and move to 1-0 on the season.
Aryana Andrus led the Trojans with eight kills, and also added three aces. Kali Ayres collected 12 aces, also adding six kills, eight assists and a dig in the win. Josie Kerrick produced nine aces to go with six kills of her own, as well as four assists and a dig.
Brenna Jackson tallied seven aces and seven assists, along with four kills and a dig. Rachel Jackson recorded 10 aces and an assist, while Marlee Stanton had three aces to go with one kill.
Troy will host Sayre tonight.
Mountain View 3, Wyalusing 1
KINGSLEY — Wyalusing volleyball dropped its first match of the season on Saturday, falling to Mountain View 3-1 in four sets.
The Rams dropped the first two sets of the match, 26-24 and 25-22, before forcing a fourth set with a 25-21 third set win.
Gabby Manahan led Wyalusing with seven kills and four digs, also grabbing an ace during the match. Addison Fluck collected six kills and four digs, and notched three aces in the loss.
Kylie Pickett racked up 18 digs and 10 assists to lead the Rams in both categories, also notching two kills and an ace.
Emily Johns finished with six kills of her own while also adding three aces, and Madalyn Broschart notched four kills and a pair of aces. Clare Allen tallied eight assists to go along with an ace, while Josie Ferris nabbed three assists, five digs and a kill. Rachel Wilson also had a kill to her credit, as well as a pair of aces. Danielle Wilson contributed with four digs in the loss.
Wyalusing will host Williamson tonight.
Northeast Bradford 3, Susquehanna Community 0
ROME — Northeast Bradford started off the season with a win, sweeping Susquehanna Community at home on Friday, 3-0.
Following a 25-19 set one win, the Panthers added 25-10 and 25-3 finishes to complete the sweep and earn the victory at home.
NEB will play at Wellsboro tonight.
