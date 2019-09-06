TOWANDA — Wellsboro held off a feisty Towanda team in the first game to earn a sweep in NTL volleyball action Thursday.
The Hornets won the first set 26-24 then took the next two 25-16 and 25-13.For Wellsboro Caitlyn Callahan had 15 kills, 10 points, one ace and two blocks, Breigh Kemp had six kills, eight points, two aces and 13 assists, Emma Owlett had five kills, Kathryn Burnett had 13 points, three aces and eight digs, Jordan Judlin had 16 assists and Ryann Adams had 12 digs.
For Towanda Blaze Wood had 11 points, three kills and six digs while DaLanie Pepper added three points, one kill, six digs and 14 assists; Paige Manchester added six points, six kills and three blocks; Madigan Allen had two points, 11 kills, two blocks and nine digs; Keona Walker added two kills and one block; Shelby Johnson had three points and two digs; Zoe Czajkowski chipped in with two digs and two assists while Whitney Maloney had two digs. Taylor Johnson and Samara Smith each had tow digs while Gracie Schoonover added a point.Wellsboro won the JV match 25-19, 25-11.Aleiah Nimmo led Towanda with three points, three digs and two assists; Maddie Maynard had four points, two kills and four digs; Winter Saxer added two kills, one block and one dig; Destiney Brennan had a dig; Aziza Ismailova added four digs and two assists; Laura Davidson had a kill, Katelyn Williams had a point, Addie Maynard added three digs, Taylor Johnson had three digs, one kill and two points, Bre Overpeck had a point and Schoonover added a kill.Wellsboro plays Williamsport at home on Monday.
Tioga 3, Edison 1
21-25, 26-24, 25-17, 29-27
Tioga’s Chloe Bellis led the team with four aces, 14 assists, six kills, one block, 21 digs and eight service points in their win over Edison on Thursday.Giovanna Rossi had 16 kills and six digs for Tioga while Madison Macumber had three aces, one kill, six digs and four service points. Bri Rossi had one ace, one kill, 21 digs and two service points, Shaina Franks had two kills and three digs, Ari Manwaring had five kills and two blocks, Katelyn Perry had 18 assists and seven digs, Emme Hall had six kills, three blocks, five digs and two service points, Julia Bellis had one ace, one kill, five digs and five service points and Molly Bombard had four assists, two kills and two digs.Tioga also won the JV match 22-25, 25-20, 25-21.Austyn Vance had nine points, three kills and five digs, Lily Mesier had three points, 14 assists and three digs, Megan Shumway had seven kills and four points, Reese Howey had two blocks and six kills and Nina Spano had eight points and three kills.“Both JV and Varsity matches were fun to coach and watch,” said Tioga coach Desiree Ford. “It was well played volleyball tonight at both levels.”Tioga will travel to Dryden next on Friday.
NPL 3, Sayre 0
25-10, 25-10, 25-7
North-Penn Liberty swept Sayre 3-0 on Thursday while Maddison Minyo led the team with 18 points, seven kills and nine digs.NPL’s Grace Tice had five kills and six blocks, Charisma Grega had 14 kills and 11 digs, Alison Koval had 10 points and 10 digs and JoAnna McNamara had 15 assists.Sayre’s Julia Boyle had six kills, two digs and two assists, Hannah Garrity had five digs, Maddie Dutra had four kills and one block and Madeline Wilson had two blocks.The JV match was won by Sayre with sets ending 25-20, 25-19.
Galeton 0, Otto-Eldred 3
25-14, 25-21, 25-17
Otto-Eldred had a win over Galeton 3-0 on Thursday while Galeton’s Cara Parsell led the team with 16 digs, one ace and one assist.Galeton’s Alexis Johnson had seven kills and three blocks, Alli Macensky had three kills and one block, Maddie Sauley had one kill, two digs and once ace, Kate Kulish had eight assists, one kill and one dig, Makenna Shuemaker had one assist, five digs and one ace, Taylor Novinger had one kill, one assist and one dig, Mikayla Schott had four digs and one ace, Lauren Sauley had two kills and six digs and Olivia Rohrbaugh had two kills.Galeton will play in a Williamson tournament this weekend and their next league match is at home against Smethport on Monday.
Canton 3, Wyalusing 0
25-20, 25-20, 25-23
Canton swept Wyalusing 3-0 on Thursday while Esther Martin led with 14 points, five aces, four kills and two digs.Canton’s Annie Gaiotti had six points, two aces, one kill and five digs, Rhiley McNett three points, one ace, five kills, one block, six digs and one assist, Emily Ferguson had two points, one ace, four kills, one assist and 11 digs, Jillian Shay had 14 points, five aces, one assist and eight digs, Carmya Martell had three points, two kills, 17 assists and five digs and Jillaney Hartford had two kills and one block.Wyalusing’s Lylah Oswald had eight kills and three aces, Emily Lewis had five kills and three aces, Sage Superko had six kills and Haley McGroarty had 11 assists.Canton also won the JV match 25-13, 25-18.Canton’s Trisha Gilbert had three aces, Aislyn WIlliams had one dig, three kills and four assists, Rachel Martin had one dig, four kills and three assists, Marissa Ostrander had one dig and one assist, Keri Wesneski had one ace, one dig and four kills, Allyson Butcher had two aces, one kill and nine assists, Laney Gleckner had three aces and one dig, Charity Ragan had three kills and Jillaney Hartford had three aces, one dig and two kills.
CV 3, Williamson 2
Cowaneque’s Makayla Vargeson led the team with nine kills, 32 digs and 14 points in their win over Williamson on Thursday.CV’s Rylie Walker had 10 kills and 16 digs, Stevia Swimley had 14 digs, Jessica Hummel had 15 points and three kills and Kailey Wells had 21 assists.
Athens 3, Troy 2
25-12, 24-26, 25-23, 20-25, 15-13
Athens topped Troy in a close volleyball match while Athens’ Cassidy Stackpole led with 17 points, two kills and 25 digs. Athens’ Kylie Jayne seven kills and three blocks, Jenny Ryan 14 points, two kills and 12 digs, Haley Barry 13 points, one kills and nine digs, Leah Liechty had six points, 16 kills, three blocks and four dig, Kayleigh Miller had 11 points and 14 digs, Taylor Field had six points and 28 digs and Audrey Hatch had one kill, one block and five digs.
For Troy Savannah Sakosky had 11 points, six kills and four digs while Morgan Millard added three points, two kills, one block, on assist and one dig.
Also for the Trojans Allison beers had three points, one kill, two blocks and 13 assists; Shyanna Yaggie had two points, one kill and two digs; Vanessa Thomas had 17 points, one kill, and 19 assists; Annie Rosanelli added eight points, 11 kills and two digs; Allee Dutrow had six points, one kill and two digs; Dalainey Braund had five kills and two blocks; Olivia Demas had a kill and Macy Vroman chipped in with two kills.
