Wade Feature

HERSHEY — Sullivan County freshman Colton Wade has put together a stellar rookie campaign with gold medals from sectionals, districts and regionals already around his neck.
Now, he’s looking to take the show on the road to the biggest stage in the state: the Giant Center in Hershey for the PIAA Class AA Wrestling Championships.
“I’m a little nervous, but I’m prettty excited though,” said Wade on his first trip to states.
Wade heads to states looking to continue the recent success for Sullivan County wrestlers there. Former Griffin Nathan Higley made four straight trips to Hershey, coming home with three medals including a silver from last year’s PIAA tournament.
While Wade is following in Higley’s footsteps, Sullivan County coach Ryan Hembury said the freshman standout is “paving his own path here.”
“I’m not going to say he’s filling Nate’s shoes. He’s a totally different kid than Nate and wrestles a totally different style,” Hembury said.
Hembury said Wade has worked hard in the wrestling room and has been focused on improving every single day.
“It’s kind of fun to watch him grow. He has taken some huge leaps over the past couple years here, especially last year to this year — his growth is extremely large, just big steps,” Hembury said. “He works really hard in the mat room, does all the extra things and does everything right. It’s exciting to have that in the room, especially as a freshman. It’s super exciting to watch him pave his own path and have his own journey here as we enter probably the best weekend of PA wrestling that we’ve got.”
While Wade has found some tough competition in the postseason this year, he has also traveled to other rooms to find different practice partners as he trains for Hershey.
“It definitely helps a lot because you’re not always practicing with the same person, you always get someone different,” Wade said.
Wade noted his work in the bottom position as having improved, but the biggest thing for the freshman has been gaining confidence.
“My confidence has definitely gone up now that I’m top four in the state with winning regionals and (I have a good seed) at states,” he said.
Hembury, who won a state championship in 2011 at Muncy, said that confidence will be key for Wade in Hershey.
“The biggest thing I would say is confidence is huge. You know, giants can be slain at Hershey. Confidence is big. Everyone knows how to wrestle and it’s really who lets it fly and it’s really who goes out there every match with nothing to lose, that’s how it really goes,” Hembury said.
“It’s all about confidence. All about wrestling his style, all about showing up and letting it go — let it fly, that’s really all there is to it. You’re not going to win many matches down here trying to win by one. It’s got to be all or nothing and so far he’s doing it. He’s peaking right now and I’m hoping he keeps it going here this weekend.”
Wade is hoping to match Higley’s trip to the finals this weekend, but he also wouldn’t mind taking one more step up the podium.
“It would be real big because the only other state finalist we’ve had was Nate which was last year, and he lost to (Levi Haines of Biglerville) so if I won it I would be the first ever Sullivan County state champ,” Wade said.
Wade’s quest for a 106-pound state title will begin Thursday morning when he will take on the winner of United’s Jacob Sombronski and Susquenita’s Kale Quigley in the first round of action at the Giant Center. A win there would put him into the 106-pound quarterfinals and one step closer to the podium.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.