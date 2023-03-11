HERSHEY — Sullivan County sophomore Colton Wade punched his ticket to the podium with a big win in the blood round at the PIAA Class AA State Wrestling Championships on Friday.
Wade dropped a hard-fought 5-4 match to Susquenita’s Mason McLendon in the 114-pound quarterfinals on Friday morning.
That loss would mean Wade needed one win in the consolation bracket to secure his spot on the podium.
Wade got the job done when he rode out Burgettstown’s Parker Sentipal in the third period to hang on for a 1-0 win that punched his ticket to the podium inside the Giant Center in Hershey today.
In the blood round match, Wade opened the scoring with an escape in the second period.
Sentipal went on bottom to start the third and Wade was able to hold him down for the entire period and secure the win.
Sullivan County coach Ryan Hembury believes getting on the podium is huge for Wade.
“It’s massive for him confidence wise,” said Hembury. “He’s a young kid who I think is just starting to open up what really can be his full potential. I think today was the first step for him. (It’s about) just having that belief factor that he can be higher on the podium in the next (couple years). I think this has opened his eyes and I think it will drive him.”
Hembury was impressed with Wade’s performance in a win-or-go-home match.
“The Sentipal kid in the blood round match, that was a really quality win. The kid took fifth last year. I think that was just a great win for Colton to win under pressure,” Hembury said.
Wade would then drop a match by fall to Saucon Valley standout Cole Hubert in the next consolation round. He will now wrestle for seventh place today against United’s Josef Garshnick.
Hembury believes a win for Wade in the medal round could be something that motivates the Sullivan County standout going forward.
“It would be massive for him just to end the season on a win. You know, there’s only four wrestlers in the state (in each weight class) that end the season on a win, if you think about it. To be one of them is critical, just having that confidence and good feeling coming off the state tournament,” Hembury said.
Towanda sophomore Mason Higley dropped both of his matches by fall on Friday to end his tournament with a 1-2 record.
Higley was pinned by Faith Christian’s Adam Waters — who is the state’s top-ranked 172-pound wrestler — in the quarterfinals.
“He ran into the kid in the quarters — a real solid kid — and I don’t think he every really got it together when he wrestled this other kid,” said Towanda coach Bill Sexton.
The Towanda 172-pounder then got pinned by St. Mary’s Waylon Wehler in the third round of consolations.
Despite the tough ending, Sexton believes Higley can use this experience as motivation.
“If used properly this should be very good experience,” Sexton said. “For him, his goal was to make it to states, and I’m sure, his goal further was to stand on the podium. So he got partway there, hopefully it pushes him to continue to work as hard as he did last year.”
Canton senior Mason Nelson dropped a heartbreaker in overtime to Burgettstown’s Joseph Baronick in the second round of consolations on Friday.
The two went into sudden victory tied at 1, and in the extra period Nelson almost had a takedown on a throw but the Canton senior lost his grip and Baronick was able to get behind Nelson for the match-winning takedown.
While the loss stings, Canton coach Lyle Wesneski is proud of his senior heavyweight.
“He’s had a good career. I’m sure he’s disappointed, but he’ll bounce back. We’re happy that he was able to make it here, as it was one of the his goals. I really thought he had enough skill to be on the podium, and I still do, but when you get here you’ve got to pull the trigger,” Wesneski said.
Wyalusing sophomore Ayden Hunsinger dropped an 11-2 major decision to Girard’s Story Buchanan in the second round of consolations on Friday.
The Wyalusing 152-pounder trailed just 4-2 heading into the third but Buchanan was able to pull away for the major.
“He did some things that you don’t see in other places and it’s a little hard to react at certain times,” Wyalusing coach Mike Earle said of Buchanan. “He wrestled hard, had him on a nice reversal there to where we were close to getting some back points and was tough on top, just came up a little short.”
Earle is excited for the future with Hunsinger and Wyalusing freshman Cole Patrick, who finished 0-2 at states.
“They’re both young — freshman and sophomore — and just being down here, it’s going to be super important for the future,” Earle said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.